Roald Dahl once wrote, “If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunshine and you will always look lovely.” It’s no surprise that this quote from the classic '80s book The Twits keeps appearing in our Instagram feeds. Thanks to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritising our mental health way more than ever and empowering affirmations like this one are helping us muddle through stressful days. Positive thinking, meditation, manifesting, gratitude journalling — these are all mindfulness practices that are becoming increasingly popular in every aspect of our lives. And now, they are even creeping into our skin-care routines too. You only have to scroll through TikTok to spot the rising trend of influencers using manifestation techniques in their bathrooms — the hashtag #manifestclearskin has over 15 million views.

SKIN CARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO