sanatogapost.com
Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients
DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/5/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Bethel Township on PA 501\Lancaster Avenue between Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line for Shoulder Work/Widening...
Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights
Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
PennDOT to Address Montco Spans Damaged by Hurricane Ida, Fixing Bridges over Troubled Waters
The bridge over Skippack Creek is one of four in Montgomery County being repaired by PennDOT in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. On Sept. 6, PennDOT will begin a regional construction project to repair 17 bridges damaged a year ago by Hurricane Ida. The $3.2 million project to reinforce the...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
skooknews.com
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. * WHEN...From this...
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
$4.2 Million in federal funding to protect diverse communities targeted by hate crimes
Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. In Berks County, Christ Episcopal Church Reading was awarded $56,895. “Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures...
FOX43.com
Travel back in time at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire | Travel Smart
Calling all Lords and Ladies! The Renaissance Faire is back underway at Mount Hope Estate and Winery in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
sanatogapost.com
Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
Development is devastating critical drain basin in Palmer. Township must act. | Opinion
Palmer Township’s proposed zoning ordinance meandered through five years of planning, eventually arriving at the public input stage of this tedious process. During this long-overdue revision of the township’s zoning ordinance, many opportunities to conserve open land were lost to the developers’ bulldozer blade. The rush to...
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
