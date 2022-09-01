It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO