ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
sanatogapost.com

Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients

DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/5/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Bethel Township on PA 501\Lancaster Avenue between Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line for Shoulder Work/Widening...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Business
City
Oley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Met Ed#Dunham#Electric Distribution#Firstenergy#Pennsylvania Operations
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. * WHEN...From this...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

$4.2 Million in federal funding to protect diverse communities targeted by hate crimes

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. In Berks County, Christ Episcopal Church Reading was awarded $56,895. “Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue

EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
EXETER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy