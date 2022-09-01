Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Showbiz411
Baz Luhrmann Gives L.A. “Moulin Rouge” Finale Audience a Surprise Performance of His Own! (Exclusive)
“Moulin Rouge” had its closing performance tonight after a sold out run at the Pantages Theater In Hollywood, as part of the wildly successful “Broadway in Hollywood.’ The show is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit film of the same name. In true eccentric Baz over...
Showbiz411
Vanity Fair Courts In House Trouble, Goes After The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile
You wouldn’t think that Vanity Fair needed any more trouble. Their circulation is long gone, and no one you know reads it or talks about it anymore. They do throw expensive parties, however. They’re more like Vanity Fair dinner napkins than a magazine at this point. So why...
Showbiz411
The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners of Creative Arts Emmys, 1st Night
Tonight was the first of two nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The main Emmy Awards will be given out on September 12th on their special broadcast on NBC with al the stars in attendance. Tonight’s and tomorrow night’s awards weren’t even live streamed. They had a live audience, and...
Showbiz411
Box Office: Audience Flocks to Old Films with Lack of New Releases: 1975’s “Jaws” in Top 5
I’ve been telling you all week that the box office was hitting new lows. There are no new releases, and the summer films have been exhausted. So it should come as no surprise that “Spider Man: No Way Home” has returned to the number 1 spot. It was released last fall, made $800 million, and then went to cable and home video.
Showbiz411
Box Office: $3 Movie Day Does the Trick as “Maverick,” “Spider Man” Jump, “Bullet Train” Picks Up Speed
Saturday’s $3 Movie Day was a great promotional idea. It got loads of people back into theaters and pumped up the box office. The results were mostly good news. “Top Gun: Maverick” is now within a day or two of hitting the $700 million mark. It will pass “Black Panther” to become the fifth biggest movie in history.
