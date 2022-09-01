Read full article on original website
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Tennis legend Margaret Court says Serena Williams, media have 'never admired' her
Serena Williams, regarded by many as the best player in the history of her sport, recently received a warm send-off after what is expected to be her final US Open appearance. Margaret Court has something to say about that. Williams' 23 Grand Slam titles are one behind Court's 24 for...
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
FA Cup: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge during qualifying match
A goalkeeper was sent off in an FA Cup tie for "urinating in a hedge" during a first qualifying round match. Blackfield & Langley FC's Connor Maseko was caught short in the 76th minute of his side's 0-0 draw against Shepton Mallet FC when the ball went out for a goal-kick.
Tennis-Williams ready to find new Serena after U.S. Open exit
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
Brittney Griner's Russian detention hits 200-day mark
September 5 - Monday marked 200 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was first detained in a Russian airport. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
