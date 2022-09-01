Read full article on original website
Morgan Hill Times
Heat warning extends to Thursday, more flex alerts issued
A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Sept. 5 as a heat wave impacts the Golden State with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond. The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10pm.
Morgan Hill Times
Turner steps down from Gilroy Chamber post
Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner, who is running for mayor of Morgan Hill, announced Aug. 26 that he will step down from his position at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm. Turner said that although the election isn’t until Nov. 8, his...
