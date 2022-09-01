Local roundup: Wyoming Valley West boys soccer rallies in second half

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Down by a goal at halftime, Aidan Kaminski went on a tear in the second, scoring three straight goals in a seven-minute spans to give Wyoming Valley West a 3-1 win over Valley View in boys soccer action.

The Spartans trailed 1-0 heading into the 70th minute before Kaminski caught fire to complete the rally. Chris Tecotl set up the tying and winning scores.

Noah Gorham made five saves for the win in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Mountain View 0

Hannah Fairchild opened the scoring and finished with four goals to lead the Warriors to the victory. Halle Kranson figured on six scores, finishing with three goals and three assists.

Olivia Allen made three saves for the shutout.

Mid Valley 7, Hanover Area 1

Karina Goetter recorded a hat trick and Sifia Goetter added two goals and an assist to power the Spartans.

Brooke Myzick scored for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Tigers earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-19 sweep of the Warriors.

Leading Tunkhannock were Emma Holdredge (4 kills, 4 aces, 1 block), Lorelai Paxton (6 kills, 4 assists, 5 aces, 1 block), Julianna Roote (5 kills, 3 assists, 8 aces, 1 block), Emma Elias (6 aces), Elaina Kulsicavage (16 assists) and Aliyah Staff (7 assists, 1 block).

Holy Redeemer 3, MMI Prep 0

Kaylee Gryboski racked up six kills, four assists, 10 service points and two aces to help the Royals post a 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 sweep.

Olivia Bilbow (3 kills, 6 assists, 9 service points), Mia Ashton (2 kills), Megan Albrecht (3 kills, 5 assists) and Abby Williams (14 service points, 2 aces) all contributed in the win.

GOLF

Tunkhannock 173, Wyoming Area 174

Josh Brown made the difference for the host Tigers, leading all players with a 41 at Shadowbrook for a one-stroke win. Not far behind for Tunkhannock were Ethan Tench (43), Chase Wenrich (44) and Caleb Georgetti (45).

Scoring for the Warriors were Brady Noone (43), Mario Belza (43), Matt Rusinchak (44) and Dane Schutter (44).

Lake-Lehman 143, Holy Redeemer 156

Michael Lugiano continued his strong season for the Black Knights, shooting a 2-under 32 to lead the field at Lehman Golf Club. Charlie Weidner shot a 35 and Cael Ropietski had a 36 while Eli Ropietski and Abby Beyer each carded a 40 in the win.

Connor Albert (37), Alex Martin (38), Ethan Gribble (40) and Jake Koons (41) scored for the Royals.

Crestwood 157, Hazleton Area 170

Luke Wielgopolski led the 9-0 Comets with a medal-winning 37 at Blue Ridge Trail. Derek Johnson and Tommy Biscotti each shot a 39 while Owen Blazick had a 42.

Connor Matteo and Christian Smith tied for the top score for the Cougars with 41s. Cabe Fatula shot a 43 and Jake Babinchak had a 45.

Wyoming Seminary 174, MMI Prep 183

Nick Werner earned medalist honors with a 40 as the Blue Knights won at Valley Country Club. Colin Donovan (42), Shane Holcombe (46) and Quinn Kelly (46) helped lead Seminary.

Lex Lispi topped the Preppers with a 41, followed by Kade Lutz (42), Joe Mayernik (47) and Heath Williams (53).

Wilkes-Barre Area 176, Wyoming Valley West 192

Mike Hamel turned in a 38 to lead the field by three strokes for the Wolfpack at Wilkes-Barre Municipal. Jordan Wychock (41), Brady Gerrity (44) and Aiden Wiedlich (53) rounded out the scoring in the win.

Luke Bowen had a 41 for the Spartans, followed by Kaden Dittus, Ray Chimock and Aidan Connell.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

With the team score tied 2-2, Hannah Ziegler earned a big win at first singles to clinch the match for the Comets, edging Leah Klose 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Crestwood swept doubles play behind the teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine.

The Tigers got singles wins from Molly Keiser and Addy Pineau.

Holy Redeemer 4, Berwick 1

Kim Dihn and Cassie Pointkowski pulled out a tough first set at first doubles to help lift the Royals to a win.

Caroline Phillips/Amanda Zemetro also won at doubles while Alanna Gilchrist and Addison Rosenko prevailed in singles play for Redeemer.

Berwick’s Milana Reader took a marathon match at No. 1 singles against Khuski Syed 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-4), (11-9).

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 3, PSU Berks 1

Xavier Guerreiro scored just 4:45 into the start of the season to spark the Colonels to a road win. Colin Schulmeister made it 2-0 before halftime and a Matthew Horwedel penalty kick put the game away in the second half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Mountain View 0

Mountain View` ` `0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area` ` `5`4 — 9

First half — 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild, 5th minute; 2. WA, Ella Shepulski (Halle Kranson), 11th; 3. WA, Kranson (Shepulski), 14th; 4. WA, Kranson (Kostik), 34th; 5. WA, Fairchild (Abigail Francis), 35th. Second half — 6. WA, Fairchild, 45th; 7. WA, Anna Wisnewski (Kranson), 62nd; 8. WA, Fairchild (Kranson), 58th; 9. WA, Kranson (Francis), 66th.

Shots — MV 3; WA 34. Saves — MV 24 (Michaela Hammond); WA 3 (Olivia Allen). Corner kicks — MV 0; WA 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Valley View 1

Valley View` ` `1`0 — 1

Valley West` ` `0`3 — 3

First half — 1. VV, Luke Kotcho (VV), 8th minute. Second half — 2. WVW, Aidan Kaminski (Seth Blockus), 70th; 3. WVW, Kaminski (Chris Tecotl), 75th; 4. WVW, Kaminski (Tecotl), 77th.

Shots — VV 9; VW 26. Saves — VV 6 (Mekhijah Petrini); WVW 5 (Noah Gorham). Corner kicks — VV 7; WVW 7.