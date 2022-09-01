ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Local roundup: Wyoming Valley West boys soccer rallies in second half

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSxgx_0heySifQ00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Down by a goal at halftime, Aidan Kaminski went on a tear in the second, scoring three straight goals in a seven-minute spans to give Wyoming Valley West a 3-1 win over Valley View in boys soccer action.

The Spartans trailed 1-0 heading into the 70th minute before Kaminski caught fire to complete the rally. Chris Tecotl set up the tying and winning scores.

Noah Gorham made five saves for the win in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Mountain View 0

Hannah Fairchild opened the scoring and finished with four goals to lead the Warriors to the victory. Halle Kranson figured on six scores, finishing with three goals and three assists.

Olivia Allen made three saves for the shutout.

Mid Valley 7, Hanover Area 1

Karina Goetter recorded a hat trick and Sifia Goetter added two goals and an assist to power the Spartans.

Brooke Myzick scored for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Tigers earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-19 sweep of the Warriors.

Leading Tunkhannock were Emma Holdredge (4 kills, 4 aces, 1 block), Lorelai Paxton (6 kills, 4 assists, 5 aces, 1 block), Julianna Roote (5 kills, 3 assists, 8 aces, 1 block), Emma Elias (6 aces), Elaina Kulsicavage (16 assists) and Aliyah Staff (7 assists, 1 block).

Holy Redeemer 3, MMI Prep 0

Kaylee Gryboski racked up six kills, four assists, 10 service points and two aces to help the Royals post a 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 sweep.

Olivia Bilbow (3 kills, 6 assists, 9 service points), Mia Ashton (2 kills), Megan Albrecht (3 kills, 5 assists) and Abby Williams (14 service points, 2 aces) all contributed in the win.

GOLF

Tunkhannock 173, Wyoming Area 174

Josh Brown made the difference for the host Tigers, leading all players with a 41 at Shadowbrook for a one-stroke win. Not far behind for Tunkhannock were Ethan Tench (43), Chase Wenrich (44) and Caleb Georgetti (45).

Scoring for the Warriors were Brady Noone (43), Mario Belza (43), Matt Rusinchak (44) and Dane Schutter (44).

Lake-Lehman 143, Holy Redeemer 156

Michael Lugiano continued his strong season for the Black Knights, shooting a 2-under 32 to lead the field at Lehman Golf Club. Charlie Weidner shot a 35 and Cael Ropietski had a 36 while Eli Ropietski and Abby Beyer each carded a 40 in the win.

Connor Albert (37), Alex Martin (38), Ethan Gribble (40) and Jake Koons (41) scored for the Royals.

Crestwood 157, Hazleton Area 170

Luke Wielgopolski led the 9-0 Comets with a medal-winning 37 at Blue Ridge Trail. Derek Johnson and Tommy Biscotti each shot a 39 while Owen Blazick had a 42.

Connor Matteo and Christian Smith tied for the top score for the Cougars with 41s. Cabe Fatula shot a 43 and Jake Babinchak had a 45.

Wyoming Seminary 174, MMI Prep 183

Nick Werner earned medalist honors with a 40 as the Blue Knights won at Valley Country Club. Colin Donovan (42), Shane Holcombe (46) and Quinn Kelly (46) helped lead Seminary.

Lex Lispi topped the Preppers with a 41, followed by Kade Lutz (42), Joe Mayernik (47) and Heath Williams (53).

Wilkes-Barre Area 176, Wyoming Valley West 192

Mike Hamel turned in a 38 to lead the field by three strokes for the Wolfpack at Wilkes-Barre Municipal. Jordan Wychock (41), Brady Gerrity (44) and Aiden Wiedlich (53) rounded out the scoring in the win.

Luke Bowen had a 41 for the Spartans, followed by Kaden Dittus, Ray Chimock and Aidan Connell.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

With the team score tied 2-2, Hannah Ziegler earned a big win at first singles to clinch the match for the Comets, edging Leah Klose 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Crestwood swept doubles play behind the teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine.

The Tigers got singles wins from Molly Keiser and Addy Pineau.

Holy Redeemer 4, Berwick 1

Kim Dihn and Cassie Pointkowski pulled out a tough first set at first doubles to help lift the Royals to a win.

Caroline Phillips/Amanda Zemetro also won at doubles while Alanna Gilchrist and Addison Rosenko prevailed in singles play for Redeemer.

Berwick’s Milana Reader took a marathon match at No. 1 singles against Khuski Syed 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-4), (11-9).

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 3, PSU Berks 1

Xavier Guerreiro scored just 4:45 into the start of the season to spark the Colonels to a road win. Colin Schulmeister made it 2-0 before halftime and a Matthew Horwedel penalty kick put the game away in the second half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 9, Mountain View 0

Mountain View` ` `0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area` ` `5`4 — 9

First half — 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild, 5th minute; 2. WA, Ella Shepulski (Halle Kranson), 11th; 3. WA, Kranson (Shepulski), 14th; 4. WA, Kranson (Kostik), 34th; 5. WA, Fairchild (Abigail Francis), 35th. Second half — 6. WA, Fairchild, 45th; 7. WA, Anna Wisnewski (Kranson), 62nd; 8. WA, Fairchild (Kranson), 58th; 9. WA, Kranson (Francis), 66th.

Shots — MV 3; WA 34. Saves — MV 24 (Michaela Hammond); WA 3 (Olivia Allen). Corner kicks — MV 0; WA 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Valley View 1

Valley View` ` `1`0 — 1

Valley West` ` `0`3 — 3

First half — 1. VV, Luke Kotcho (VV), 8th minute. Second half — 2. WVW, Aidan Kaminski (Seth Blockus), 70th; 3. WVW, Kaminski (Chris Tecotl), 75th; 4. WVW, Kaminski (Tecotl), 77th.

Shots — VV 9; VW 26. Saves — VV 6 (Mekhijah Petrini); WVW 5 (Noah Gorham). Corner kicks — VV 7; WVW 7.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Luzerne County tackling more deteriorated roads

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. As part of a continuing push to fix neglected infrastructure, Luzerne County is seeking bids to address the most deteriorated sections of two more roads and possibly a third. The bids are for St. Mary’s and St. John’s roads in Dorrance...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Berwick, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
City
Valley View, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Times Leader

Around Town: Gearing up for a busy month

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Labor Day always occurs on the first Monday of September as a way to celebrate the American worker. It’s perhaps one of my favorite days because I truly believe there are a lot of hard workers in this country who deserve a day with their families to catch up on life and take it easy.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

New Luzerne County division head starts work

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sugarloaf Township resident Jennifer Pecora started work Friday as Luzerne County’s new administrative services division head. Pecora said she met with department heads and started discussing matters under her supervision. “I think that I had a really productive first day,”...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Prophets, ‘Pizzagaters’ and an Oath Keeper: A field guide to Doug Mastriano World

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s now September — that time of year when political candidates start changing their colors weeks ahead of the autumn leaves. None more so than Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who in his right-wing media hits — the Christian nationalist continues to shun mainstream outlets, with the help of his goon squad — has tried to pooh-pooh the notion that he’s a dangerous extremist. This despite the fact that new evidence of his extremism — his fetish for the Confederacy, for example — keeps popping up.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Wyoming Seminary#Girls Volleyball#Spartans#Tigers#Mmi
Times Leader

WB Area gets new board member and security chief

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area School District got a new school board member, replacing the late John Quinn, a new director of police operations and security to replace Brian Lavan who retired, and some new clarification on what’s not allowed by the dress code, including an explicit ban on blankets.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County 911 communication upgrade soon expected to go live

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After years of preparation, Luzerne County 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans said he is optimistic an upgraded emergency radio communication system will be activated the end of this month or early October. The project includes additional communication towers in new locations,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

Trump rally drew big GOP names, supporters who drove long distances

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — As always, Donald Trump drew a crowd. Official numbers for his Mohegan Sun Arena appearance were not yet available at press time, but the facility and its parking lots were packed — so much so that Wilkes-Barre Township police on Saturday afternoon began reporting that the arena parking lot was at capacity, directing people to alternate parking at Wyoming Valley Mall, and advising motorists to be alert to increased pedestrian traffic.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Police Advisory Committee chairwoman resigns

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Police Advisory Committee chairwoman, Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski, resigned Saturday, minutes after the committee announced the other members had voted to oust her. “Dear Police Advisory Committee members, media, and the community at-large,” she wrote in an email sent to the Times Leader and other entities....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘We’re going to … let people know we’re here’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With two weeks to go before its 152nd anniversary celebration, Langcliffe Presbyterian Church in Avoca was a bustling place on Thursday morning. People were sorting through vintage photos, a work crew was installing a handicap-accessible ramp, and two women were happily...
AVOCA, PA
Times Leader

What’s new at the Allentown Fair?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy