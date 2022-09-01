Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Watch this former Ryder Cupper hole two 65-foot birdie putts to end a nearly eight-year victory drought
Oliver Wilson promised himself he wouldn’t cry if he pulled out the victory on Sunday in Denmark. But the 41-year-old Englishman was understandably overcome with emotions after hanging on to win the DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand tournament and ending a nearly eight-year victory drought. “I was...
Horseracing in mourning after 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffers life-ending injury after falling at Longchamp
HORSE RACING was plunged into mourning after Classic winner Coroebus suffered a life-ending injury after a shock fall at Longchamp. Jockey William Buick is thankfully well and got up on his feet after the terrible incident. It has been confirmed that Buick will not ride for the rest of the...
BBC
Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races
The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Golf instruction: Keeping it simple with your setup will lead to better shots
It’s incredibly important to be comfortable over the golf ball to hit quality shots, and that all starts with setting up to the ball correctly. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to show you how to simplify the setup process. If you...
Teenage son of Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead dies after being thrown from his horse at racing festival in Ireland
The teenage son of Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead died in a racing accident in Ireland on Saturday. Jack de Bromhead suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from his horse at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in County Kerry. The racing festival programme was abandoned immediately while fellow trainer Gordon...
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open
Iga Swiatek has successfully booked his spot in the fourth round of the women’s singles tournament at the 2022 US Open after taking down American Lauren Davis in the third round via a score of 6-4, 6-4. However, tennis legend and now analyst John McEnroe did not seem to fully enjoy what he saw from […] The post ‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule
Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
Golf.com
‘I said I wasn’t going to cry:’ DP World Tour pro breaks down after first win in nearly 8 years
Oliver Wilson has had to do a lot of waiting throughout his career. The Englishman burst onto the scene between 2006 and 2009 on the then-European Tour, notching nine second-place finishes in those four seasons, a world ranking inside the top 40, and a spot on the European Ryder Cup Team. But a win remained elusive.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott finishes last in Southern 500 after crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott will most likely will lose the points lead after crashing and finishing last in Sunday’s Southern 500. Elliott lost control of his car on Lap 113 of the 367-lap playoff opener at Darlington Raceway and collected Chase Briscoe. “Hit the wall there in...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia expects tension when LIV Golf players arrive at Wentworth
LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia is expecting tension at the BMW PGA Championship between players on the Saudi-backed circuit and those who have remained loyal to their respective tours. Speaking to Golf Digest at the fourth LIV Golf Invitational near Boston, Garcia isn't concerned about those who don't welcome him...
