BBC

Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races

The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
Remco Evenepoel
Richard Carapaz
Marc Soler
Enric Mas
Wilco Kelderman
ClutchPoints

‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open

Iga Swiatek has successfully booked his spot in the fourth round of the women’s singles tournament at the 2022 US Open after taking down American Lauren Davis in the third round via a score of 6-4, 6-4. However, tennis legend and now analyst John McEnroe did not seem to fully enjoy what he saw from […] The post ‘Below the belt’: John McEnroe raises flag on Iga Swiatek’s tactic in win vs. Lauren Davis at US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule

Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott finishes last in Southern 500 after crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott will most likely will lose the points lead after crashing and finishing last in Sunday’s Southern 500. Elliott lost control of his car on Lap 113 of the 367-lap playoff opener at Darlington Raceway and collected Chase Briscoe. “Hit the wall there in...
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia expects tension when LIV Golf players arrive at Wentworth

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia is expecting tension at the BMW PGA Championship between players on the Saudi-backed circuit and those who have remained loyal to their respective tours. Speaking to Golf Digest at the fourth LIV Golf Invitational near Boston, Garcia isn't concerned about those who don't welcome him...
