Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting attendees from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer. Grab your steins and get ready to “Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest. Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.

LA MESA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO