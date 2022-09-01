Read full article on original website
Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day
San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
The 2022 Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is Back
Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting attendees from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer. Grab your steins and get ready to “Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest. Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
2022 San Diego Yarn Crawl to highlight local shops and alpaca farms
The San Diego Yarn Crawl calls all knitting, crochet, yarn, fiber, weaving, and textile art enthusiasts throughout the county in a free annual event that highlights local yarn stores and alpaca farms. The event will take all participants from Ramona to Chula Vista, and many points in between from Sept....
This $45 Million Private Tropical Paradise with Amazing Landscaping in La Jolla Showcases The Quintessential Vision of San Diego’s Beach Living
The Oasis On The Beach, an incredible estate located in the most luxurious neighborhood in all of La Jolla with the ultimate in outdoor living and an unparalleled entertaining experience is now available for sale. This home located at 6340 Camino De La Costa, La Jolla, California offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call The Altman Brothers (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in La Jolla.
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS
September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
Water contact warning issued for IB shoreline
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated in its warning issued Monday that bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and could cause illness to swimmers.
“I Did It” – The Story of Gina Champion-Cain
For those of us who knew Gina Champion-Cain, a Mission Hills resident, and the owner of numerous San Diego restaurants, two local markets and vacation properties, it’s still difficult to understand what motivated her to earn the title as the “mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history—$400 million, plus or minus.”
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
Academy of Our Lady of Peace Names New Chair of the Board of Directors
The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest all-girls’ high school in San Diego, has named Danitza Villanueva as chair of the board of directors. Born in San Diego, Villanueva spent her youth with family in Tijuana and grew up on both sides of the border. She has transferred her unique insight of cross-border culture, trends, and philanthropy to her business and community interests.
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego
Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego
Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
Copter lifts woman to safety from cliff trail at Torrey Pines
A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sunday at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Record power demand could bring rolling blackouts
An extreme heat wave that’s gripped California since last week will result in record level demands for power. The officials who operate the state power grid are begging residents to conserve power to avoid blackouts. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story.<br/><br/>. An extreme heat wave...
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
The Living Room Coffeehouse looks to expand its San Diego-Area Footprint
Classic San Diego Café looks to integrate Italian dining in new location
East County brush fire prompts evacuation warning
A vegetation fire threatened structures near Ramona, prompting evacuations.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™
The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will descend on San Diego September 24 and 25 in the second stop on the show’s West Coast tour at Pechanga Arena (formally known as the San Diego Sports Arena), located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, CA. The thrilling new experience brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and more, plus making its Monster Truck debut is the all-new Gunkster™.
