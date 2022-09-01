Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road. Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it...
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Driver fled after hitting boy, 12, with autism who wandered from home: HCSO
A driver fled after hitting a 12-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. The boy was found in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road and taken to the hospital. Around that time, the sheriff’s office says,...
Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'
HOUSTON - Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time. The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.
Houston-based non-profit 'Save the Ukrainian Children' raising money to send medical supplies to Ukraine
HOUSTON - Sheldon firefighters are pitching in to help send supplies to children’s hospitals in Ukraine. Firefighters have been working with the non-profit 'Save the Ukrainian Children.'. The latest shipment includes 20 hospital beds, mattresses, walkers and wheelchairs which were privately donated from a neighbor in Louisiana. The supplies...
LIST: Houston-area schools supporting Uvalde by having students wear maroon, white on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Numerous Houston-area school districts are showing their support for students in Uvalde by wearing their school colors on Tuesday. The move comes as Uvalde CISD students are returning to school for the first day months after the tragic shooting back in May. Here is a list of the...
Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps
HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
Armed thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise from Houston business, the second incident in a month
HOUSTON - One Houston optometry business is filing the second police report in a month after thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise Friday. Dr. Sana Malik says around 2 pm, an unknown man walks into her ProOptix store in the Tanglewood Court shopping area and asked to see Gucci frames.
Tuesday morning weather forecast
Showers on Tuesday should be mostly along the coast, but Southeast Texas keeps daily rain chances around for all week. Another stalling front will keep the forecast unsettled for Houston towards the end of the week. Expect afternoon high temperatures to remain at seasonal or just below seasonal averages with the extra cloud cover in the skies.
COVID-19 bivalent shots targeting other variants making their way to Houston
HOUSTON - Health officials recently gave emergency authorization for the COVID-19 ‘combo shots’ to help combat variants of the coronavirus and eligible Houston residents can soon get theirs. PREVIOUS: FDA approves tweaked ‘combo shot’ COVID booster to target variants. During an interview with CVS Pharmacy District...
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey
HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
