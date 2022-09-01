Read full article on original website
Lewis O. “Lew” McKinney
Lewis O. “Lew” McKinney, 75, of Kokomo, finished his fight with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Peru, Indiana, on August 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Jack E McKinney and Thelma M. (Winters) McKinney Hynus. Lew graduated...
Executive Director
Job Posting: Executive Director Cass County Historical Society. The Cass County Historical Society, in Logansport, Indiana, seeks an energetic, creative, and goal-oriented leader to serve as Executive Director. About the Cass County Historical Society:. The Cass County Historical Society (CCHS) was formed in February of 1907. The CCHS works to...
Housing Resources
We’ve compiled the following list of housing resources from a variety of sources. This list is not all-encompassing. If you have a suggestion you’d like us to add, send us an e-mail. 211. 211 is an information and referral service that provides information on a wide variety of...
