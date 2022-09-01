ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Kurt Angle comments on WWE Raw return, says Vince McMahon wouldn't allow him to accept a role in 'Pearl Harbor' movie

Kurt Angle talking about his segment on RAW this past Monday in Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh:. "They had a limo pick me up at my house which was really cool to take me down there to the event. We immediately went to rehearsal. Triple H was the head of rehearsals. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, and what to say. There were also other producers. (Rockstar) Spud was also one of the producers. The writer was Ryan Ward, and I thought he did a great job.”
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington

Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
MOTORSPORTS
Austin Dillon has direct comment about his car

Austin Dillon was not at all happy with his car early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Dillon was running 25th in the first stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 and not pleased. The driver of the No. 3 Chevy vented over the radio about his car.
