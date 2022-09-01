Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
secretatlanta.co
This One-Of-A-Kind Italian Restaurant Is Devoted To Harry Potter Knick-Knacks
Located in Inman Park is one of Atlanta’s most charming eats, Amore e Amore. The restaurant is a constant treat for the eyes, with incredibly fun decorations, and rotating pop-ups dedicated to pop culture, holidays, and beyond!. Currently, the restaurant allows you to “eat at Hogwarts” with novelty Harry...
secretatlanta.co
The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season
If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
secretatlanta.co
Delve Into Atlanta’s Hauntings & History At These Spooky Ghost Tours
Lawrenceville is one of the oldest cities in the metro Atlanta area, founded all the way back in 1821! Since then, it’s gained white the reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the peach state. Manifesting itself into a hotspot during spooky season, specifically for their spooky selection of ghost tours of the “sleepy suburban town”.
Thousands flock to downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con
ATLANTA — Dragon Con is back in downtown Atlanta and bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in the middle of the cast of thousands who came back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruby Fallin, or...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon
It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
Village Burger to add sixth location in Woodstock
A concept known for its fresh-made burgers will open its next restaurant in the “vibrant and growing” city of Woodstock.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events
Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
secretatlanta.co
Support Women Of Color At This Shop Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
Women of color is the the nation’s largest and fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs. And there’s an incredible store in Atlantic Station that’s a love letter to this hopeful fact. The Sistah Shop is the latest initiative of the Sistahs in Business Expo brand, a conference and expo devoted to Entrepreneurial Women of Color, and encouraging growth, unity, and so much more within this community.
fox5atlanta.com
Douglas County marching band prepare for big Thanksgiving performance
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It wouldn't be football season without the marching band, and one band in Douglas County is making a name for itself. The Mighty Marching Jaguars at New Manchester High School are a competitive marching band. They've been hand-selected to march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade in November.
Antelope Valley Press
Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” so why does the film lack faith in itself?. “Honk for Jesus,” Adamma Ebo’s directorial debut based on her own short film, is centered on a pair ripe for parody: Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his loyal wife, Trinitie (Hall), leaders of an Atlanta-area Southern Baptist megachurch called Wander to Greater Paths.
CBS 46
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
Atlanta TV sports listings
A look at the TV listings for major sporting events for Atlanta.
WBKO
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year. When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you....
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
atlantafi.com
Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares
Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
cobbcountycourier.com
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do
ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
