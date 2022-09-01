ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Faces Off Against No. 20 SMU on Monday

DALLAS– The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (1-1-1, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season as they take on the SMU Mustangs (2-1-0), who are ranked No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, on Monday at 7 p.m. at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Volleyball Goes for Showdown Sweep Tuesday at Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI – Winners of six in a row, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (6-1) goes for the season sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (0-7) in the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dugan Wellness Center.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Ana Recarte-Pacheco

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Ana Recarte-Pacheco, of the women's soccer team, is Student-Athlete of the Week. Recarte-Pacheco led the Vaqueros to a 2-0 weekend with wins over Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set for Showdown Matchup at Corpus Christi on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (1-4-0, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season to face off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (3-1) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Jack Dugan Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
goutrgv.com

Cruz Named Tournament MVP, Joined by Emiliano and Tijerina on All-Tournament Team

LAFAYETTE, La. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team learned on Saturday that senior outside hitter Sarah Cruz is the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic and is joined on the All-Tournament team by sophomore setter Luanna Emiliano and junior libero Regina Tijerina after leading UTRGV to a 3-0 record and the tournament championship.
EDINBURG, TX

