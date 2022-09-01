Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
KBTX.com
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration. The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets...
KBTX.com
College Station businesses see growth as summer comes to an end
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, two local businesses are thriving after a busy summer. Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.
KBTX.com
Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been a quieter-than-normal mosquito season this year. That’s due in part to recent drought conditions seen across the Lonestar state and Brazos Valley. However, recent rains in the Brazos Valley specifically have kept pest control experts pretty busy over the last two weeks. While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Fans experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning. The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police invesitgating crash on Silver Hill Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people including a baby were involved in the accident. A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down. Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources...
KBTX.com
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus. A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m. Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
KBTX.com
Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning. Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly crash on U.S. 77
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash near U.S. 77 and County Road 230 involving five vehicles and two trailers. Officials tell KBTX two people have been confirmed dead. The scene is still active and DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
KBTX.com
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a suspicious death investigation has now been declared a double homicide, Bryan police say. On Sunday evening, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.
KBTX.com
One person killed in crash on OSR
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning 10 miles east of Bryan OSR. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. A 2019 Chevy Tahoe and a GMC pickup truck were involved in the accident. DPS said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the Tahoe ended up in the GMC’s lane which caused them to crash head-on. The cause of how or why the Tahoe ended up in the wrong lane is reportedly unknown.
KBTX.com
Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
KBTX.com
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
KBTX.com
Calibuso-Kwee, Park Carry Women’s Golf into Second After Day Two of Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 4-over 364 behind Lana Calibuso-Kwee and Jennie Park both shooting 2-under 70 in the second round of the Carmel Cup at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links Saturday. “The golf course played more...
KBTX.com
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on Friday after they led a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a high-speed chase. According to police, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver passenger car at the northbound intersection of Texas 6 and Old Reliance road after they noticed a defective Hi-Mounted stop lamp and expired registration. The driver, Yuriko Morales, continued to drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0