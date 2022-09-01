Read full article on original website
Giants Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The New York Giants are opening the year with plenty of question marks at wide receiver. With the regular season beckoning this Sunday, the G-Men made a minor depth addition. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed Marcus Johnson to their practice squad on a maximum veteran's deal. Johnson...
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign WR Vyncint Smith, Fill Out Practice Squad
Smith takes the last open spot on Denver’s practice squad, which now includes:. Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.
Jets sign multiple players to Practice Squad
The last week of August is the cruelest week in the NFL for players as rosters have to be cut down from 80 to 53 players. Eliminating obvious talent and players who are on the “bubble” never is an easy job for a team front office and coaching staff but remember after all that the National Football League at its core is a business.
NFL・
Patriots reportedly add 1st-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad
The New England Patriots have added another receiver, signing 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, reports ESPN’s Field Yates.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
