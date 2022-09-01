ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Vanessa E. Carnes (July 21, 1982 - September 1, 2022)

Vanessa E. Carnes, age 40, of Lebanon, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Vanessa was born into this world on July 21, 1982, in Decatur, Illinois. She is the daughter of John Roger and Cindy Rae (Cuttil) Davis. Vanessa loved animals. She...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teachers in Springfield area named 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award finalists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three teachers from the Springfield area are finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. “More than 70,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Charges filed in Lebanon homicide

A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

