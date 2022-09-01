Read full article on original website
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Eagles compete against NACC Foes on opening weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The Edgewood College Women's Golf team began the 2022-23 season playing in two meets on opening weekend. The Eagles opened their season at the MSOE Triangular on Saturday, September 3. On Sunday, September 4, the Eagles hosted their own Edgewood College Invite. HOW IT HAPPENED. -...
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Eagles tie for 6th in weather-shortened Culver’s EC Fall Classic
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Edgewood College men's golf team began their 2022-23 season just like every other, hosting the Culver's Edgewood College Fall Classic at Glen Erin G.C. Due to weather, this year's event had to be shortened to just 18 holes after a storm blew through the course in the middle of round two. The Eagles score of 312 placed them in a tie for sixth place in the field of 21 teams.
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Fitzgerald, Nachreiner propel Eagles to first win
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa – Consistent attack proved to be key on Sunday, as second half goals from Mandy Fitzgerald and Lauren Nachreiner gave the Edgewood College Women's Soccer team their first victory of the season over Cornell College. The Eagles outshot the Rams 19-4 in the non-conference win. HOW...
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Eagles finish Texas Stay with 3-1 Victory over UW-Stout
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Edgewood College women's volleyball squad wrapped up their weekend stay in Texas. They played a matchup against UW-Stout Saturday afternoon. The Eagles took home the victory 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17) to head back to Wisconsin with a 2-1 record on the season. HOW...
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Eagles drop Neutral Court Matchup against Loras
WHEATON, Ill. – The Edgewood College women's tennis squad played another match on their 2022 fall slate Saturday morning. They continued their stay in Wheaton with a neutral court matchup against Luther. The Eagles fell to the Norse 9-0 to wrap up their opening weekend. HOW IT HAPPENED. -...
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
Britons hold Eagles at bay in non-conference action
ALBION, Mich. – The Edgewood College men's soccer team fell to Albion 5-0 on Saturday. In non-conference action the Eagles struggled to stop the Britons attack despite a strong effort in goal from Ty Bienema. HOW IT HAPPENED. - The Albion (1-1-0) attack got going early and never stopped...
