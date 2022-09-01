JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Edgewood College men's golf team began their 2022-23 season just like every other, hosting the Culver's Edgewood College Fall Classic at Glen Erin G.C. Due to weather, this year's event had to be shortened to just 18 holes after a storm blew through the course in the middle of round two. The Eagles score of 312 placed them in a tie for sixth place in the field of 21 teams.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO