’90 Day Fiance’ Star Hamza Is ‘Broken Inside’ Amid Custody Battle With Memphis Over Daughter

By Emma Hernandez
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram; Courtesy of Memphis Smith/Instagram

Telling his side. 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii opened up about how he is feeling amid his alleged custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith over their infant daughter.

“I get many people with the wrong idea that I left my daughter to have fun in Chicago. Even if you see me smiling on here, behind that smile in a lot of pain. I am really broken inside,” Hamza, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31. “I won’t be OK until I see my daughter again. I am trying to get through each day. Some of you don’t really know my pain [two broken heart emojis].”

Hamza’s message comes just days after he revealed to fans that he was traveling back from Chicago, where he has been living since April, back to Michigan where he previously lived with Memphis, 34, their baby girl and Memphis’ two older children from previous relationships.

While Hamza has hinted at a possible estrangement and custody battle with Memphis over the past few months, his sister, Rawia Moknii, took to Instagram to seemingly confirm that her brother and sister-in-law had not been seeing eye to eye when it comes to visitation regarding their child amid their split.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote via her Instagram Story on August 15. “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter.”

She alleged, “Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her. We have suffered a lot in our childhood and my brother cannot bear the separation of her daughter anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVunT_0hevvuyg00
Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

Reps for Memphis and Hamza did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment at the time.

Fans were introduced to Memphis and Hamza on season 5 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple had previously met on a dating app and the Michigan native documented her first trip to visit her long-distance love for the very first time in his native country of Tunisia. Their journey on the show was a whirlwind love story as they got engaged, got married and revealed that Memphis was pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child together by the season finale.

By the time they returned for the season 5 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all in January, Memphis had already given birth to their daughter and Hamza’s CR-1 visa — which allowed him to legally enter the United States as the spouse of an American citizen — was approved. They were living together happily as a family in Michigan, but things in their relationship quickly took a turn for the worse.

After months of breakup speculation from fans and several cryptic messages, Memphis confirmed her split from Hamza in April while referring to herself as a “single mom.”

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play! … #singlemomlife,” she wrote on April 28.

Comments / 46

M Siqueiros
3d ago

She knew what she was doing. Hate to say it, but get a DNA test for the child. The way the show portrayed it as like they had sexy time 1 time and all of sudden the following week she was pregnant. HCG tests don't work that way. But thats just the way the show presented it. If there is a judges order than get a different $$$attorney and fight it. She's still on the hook for the 10 years financially for him anyways, him having a green card now doesn't change that. I bet she'll change her tune when she realizes she has to pay for his attorney's fees too. I was a single mother too and don't like women who play games with fathers who actually want to be a part of their child(ren) lives.

Reply(2)
41
Elizabeth Richards
3d ago

ALL of the signs screaming that Memphis is a dysfunctional mess was right in front of Hamza and his mother and sister. He literally could have picked a much better woman to marry. Unfortunately he has a long time to pay the price in marrying the wrong woman. He should also get a DNA test.

Reply
27
Happy cat
2d ago

This is one of the rare times I'm happy that the foreigner got his green card. Hamza was sincere and genuinely in love with this mess of a woman. I'd love to see him get full custody so his child doesn't end up like Memphis.

Reply
13
