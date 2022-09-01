ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Can Bears Defensive Additions Help Stop NFC North Rivals?

The Chicago Bears offseason was mostly quiet on adding players to their defense. However, the team made some moves in the NFL Draft to get several defensive players. They got defensive players Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson, and Elijah Hicks from the draft. But only Gordon and Brisker are...
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room

Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawerence embracing underdog mentality in Week 1

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawerence exhibited confidence, even though Dallas is a 1.5-point underdog in their season opener this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We are?” said Lawerence in a Monday news conference. “OK, We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat.”. The Cowboys defense have not...
Is Jerry Jeudy The Cooper Kupp of 2022?

Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos is an exciting and highly talented young wide receiver. In his first two years as a pro, he has yet to prove that he was worthy of a top 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, a significant change at the quarterback position could mean Jeudy is primed for a breakout year for the 2022 NFL season. Similar to that of Cooper Kupp, who transformed into an MVP candidate last season with the help of veteran Quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd

Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Kyrie Irving: "I Was A Nerd Way Before I Was An Athlete... In Fourth Grade, I'm Looking At The ROI On What NBA Players Make Per Year."

Kyrie Irving is truly one of the more complex individuals in the NBA today. He often plays by his own rules and doesn't particularly care too much about what other people might think about him. That was on full display when he stubbornly refused to take the vaccine despite it meaning he couldn't play home games for the Nets and it ultimately played some role in the team spectacularly falling apart in the postseason.
Detroit Lions re-signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle post drama

The Detroit Lions’ backup QB situation is a mess. The Detroit Lions are set with their starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the team has had a lot of questions about who would be Goff’s backup. Quarterback David Blough, a media darling figure in this year’s season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, was cut from the Lions’ first 53-man roster. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, who cut Kellen Mond.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status

The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players

Utah Jazz fans may have gotten closure on the Donovan Mitchell front, but this doesn’t mean executive Danny Ainge is done dealing this summer. According to NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a trio of Jazz-men: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
