ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's last nuke plant to seek US OK for extended run

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZElJ_0hevihiO00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The utility that oversees California's last operating nuclear power plant said Thursday it was taking steps to seek federal approval for an extended lifespan, just hours after the Legislature opened a pathway to keep it running through 2030.

The lopsided vote in the state Assembly and Senate represented a victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pushed to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant running beyond its scheduled 2025 closure to ward off potential blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Coincidentally, a heat wave that pushed temperatures around the state into triple digits this week and resulted in warnings to conserve power almost certainly helped the governor make his case.

Still, many regulatory hurdles and unanswered questions remain, and it's not guaranteed it will continue operating beyond 2025. Here's a look at what's ahead for Diablo Canyon, which sits on a bluff above the Pacific midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:

WHERE'S THE MONEY?

Part of the strategy is tied to operator Pacific Gas & Electric qualifying for a share of $6 billion the Biden administration set aside to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing. To apply by a Tuesday deadline and qualify, the utility needed to show it had a path to keep Diablo Canyon operating. The Legislature's vote — which included a $1.4 billion forgivable loan -- was intended to provide that evidence.

Still, there are questions about whether the plant will make the cut. The Energy Department tweaked application rules at the request of the Newsom administration that are favorable for an application from Diablo Canyon, but some environmentalists question if those changes run afoul of the federal law that provided the funding. The state could back out if the reactors don't qualify for federal dollars.

The state expects to know by January.

LEGAL OR NOT?

In an August filing with the California Energy Commission, Friends of the Earth, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Environment California argued that the 2016 agreement to close the plant by 2025 — which was negotiated and signed by PG&E, environmentalists and plant worker unions and later endorsed by California utility regulators, the Legislature and then-Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown — is a “legally binding contract.” Deviating from it, they said, “would violate the contracts clause of the U.S. Constitution,” which says no state shall pass any "law impairing the obligation of contracts."

At issue is whether any of the groups might challenge the Legislature's action in court, arguing that it was unlawful and the earlier agreement should be honored. The closing agreement required PG&E to “cease any efforts” to renew the licenses.

“We are looking at ways to ensure that the (joint agreement) is fully executed,” said Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth.

A BRIGHT SPOT FOR A LONG-STRUGGLING INDUSTRY

The U.S. nuclear industry has been through a tough stretch, with reactors retiring and its share of energy production slipping since 2012. But many leaders see a renaissance on the horizon, as climate change has brought attention to carbon-free power from reactors. After the Legislature's vote, Craig Piercy, CEO of the American Nuclear Society, said in a statement that “California’s decision to keep Diablo Canyon running is just the latest indication of nuclear energy’s growing resurgence in the U.S.” The Nuclear Energy Institute said the California vote “mirrors actions we have seen around the country and around the world as governments recognize the critical role nuclear plays in decarbonizing the electric sector.”

WHAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE?

Following the 2016 agreement to shutter the plant by 2025, PG&E has put off maintenance it might otherwise have conducted. Estimates for that deferred maintenance vary widely, though some have pegged the cost of seismic upgrades and other improvements at over $1 billion. The legislation says the state could consider backing out of the extension if capital costs climb over $1.4 billion.

IT'S NOT SO EASY TO RENEW THIS LICENSE

A critical piece in extending the plant's operation is out of Newsom's control: PG&E needs the endorsement of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which oversees plant safety. Utility spokeswoman Suzanne Hosn said Thursday that PG&E will start the necessary steps to seek relicensing. It's expected that review will revisit long-standing seismic issues at the site.

Construction at Diablo Canyon began in the 1960s. Critics say potential shaking from nearby earthquake faults not recognized when the design was first approved — one nearby fault was not discovered until 2008 — could damage equipment and release radiation. PG&E has long said the plant is safe, an assessment that the NRC has supported.

Timing will be an issue. Relicensing a nuclear plant is complex and can take years to complete, but a timeline circulated by the Newsom administration said it didn't expect PG&E to submit its application until next spring. The current license for Diablo Canyon's Unit 1 reactor expires in November 2024, which would give the Nuclear Regulatory Commission little time to make a decision. The Unit 2 license expires in August 2025.

The NRC warns on its website that “if a sufficient application is not submitted at least five years before the current license expires, the plant may have to stop operating if the license expires before a renewal decision is made.” But Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, in a letter supporting continued operations, said her staff confirmed that the NRC is "prepared to conduct this review in the necessary timeframe.”

PG&E officials have said they are eager for certainty about the plant's future because of the difficulty of reversing course on a plant that was headed for permanent retirement, but now needs to prepare it for a potentially longer lifespan. Among the challenges: Ordering sufficient nuclear fuel and casks to store spent fuel, which can take up to two years to obtain.

The proposal would also face reviews from a string of state agencies, which under Newsom's plan would have to be expedited.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

2 dead as Mill Fire scorches nearly 4,300 acres in Northern California

WEED, Calif. — Two women died in the Mill Fire that ignited Friday in the Northern California city of Weed. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the fatalities during a Sunday afternoon news conference, noting that the blaze had scorched 4,254 acres and was 25% contained by a line of bulldozers, ground crews and hoses at that time, The Mercury News reported.
WEED, CA
WGAU

Two killed in Northern California wildfires: Sheriff

WEED, Calif. — A wildfire raging in Northern California took a tragic turn as two bodies were recovered after the blaze swept into a small town, damaging or destroying more than 100 structures, authorities said. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue broke the grim news at a community meeting Sunday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
WGAU

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Biden visits key swing states as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail to boost Democrats as crunch time ahead of the midterm elections kicked off, visiting the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to mark Labor Day with trade unionists he hopes will turnout in force for his party in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
WGAU

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Energy Resources#Legislature#Assembly#Senate#Pacific Gas Electric
WGAU

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WGAU

Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention. Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
87K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy