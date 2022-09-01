Read full article on original website
Tigers Upend Roadrunners, Smith Scores Twice in Debut
DENVER - Fort Hays State Men's Soccer defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday (Sep. 4), moving to 3-0 in history against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith made an impressive debut as he scored both Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1. The Tigers hopped on the attack quickly in the first half as they took nine shots and placed seven on goal. Smith put the Tigers on the board when he received a long pass from Inigo Jimenez and chipped it past the keeper in the 24th minute. Anders Sandsto was also credited with an assist on the play. Shortly after, a saved point-blank shot from Blake Arndt rebounded to Smith in the box and he bent the ball past the keeper to give the Tigers breathing room.
Tigers Take Down Wildcats in Home Opener
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Wayne State (Neb.) 1-0 in the home opener on Saturday (Sep. 3). After entering halftime scoreless, the Tigers found the net early in the second half and held off the Wildcat attack to secure the win. FHSU improved to 2-0-1 on the year and Wayne State fell to 0-2-1. There was plenty of action in the first half despite no goals scored as the Tigers took nine shots and put five on target, while the Wildcats managed a pair of shots with one placed on goal.
Volleyball Plays to Split in Final Non-Conference Action
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team wrapped up its non-conference schedule Saturday (Sept. 3) with one win and one loss at the Denton Volleyfest. The Tigers made quick work of Ouachita Baptist in the first match of the day before falling in four sets against Northwestern Oklahoma State in the weekend finale.
