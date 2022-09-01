ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

The Bulldogs crush the Ducks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
College Park, GA
Sports
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta News

Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6

The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#The College Park Skyhawks#The G League Season#Hawks#The Birmingham Squadron
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is prepared for a Labor Day weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands of people and increased traffic, a Thursday press release said. “There are several planned events throughout the City of Atlanta. We want you to be safe while having a...
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Sports
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares

Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy