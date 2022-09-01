Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
CBS 46
The Bulldogs crush the Ducks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs started their 2022 season with a win over #11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stetson Bennett and his offense were as explosive as ever. He had a career day. He threw for a career-high 368 yards. He threw two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Stockbridge native Michael Harris II wins National League Rookie of the Month
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The good news keeps coming for Stockbridge native Michael Harris II, as he was announced Friday as National League Rookie of the Month for August. Harris continued his exceptional rookie season in August, batting .337 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. The Braves called...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Oregon v Georgia ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks after the Bulldogs 49-3 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a woman was killed in the crash. The woman was in her SUV when she crashed into [..]
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
CBS 46
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
CBS 46
Atlanta police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is prepared for a Labor Day weekend that will draw hundreds of thousands of people and increased traffic, a Thursday press release said. “There are several planned events throughout the City of Atlanta. We want you to be safe while having a...
newyorkbeacon.com
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes
The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events
Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
Gaten Talks New Single Hummin And How The Flip Ent Is Taking Over Atlanta and Having The Streets On Lock.
Gaten of The Flip Ent formerly known as QuickFlip Ent stops by Hot 107.9 with Radio God Stu to talk about new single Hummin and how The Flip has taken over different sides of Atlanta and unifying the city. Checkout the full interview below:
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantafi.com
Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares
Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
CBS 46
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision. Some...
