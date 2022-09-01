Jill Nagel, DOT District Five Communications Officer, provided Grice Connect with an update on the Highway 67 and Nevils-Denmark Road red light construction. Reeves Construction began making intersection improvements and set the poles for the new red light last year. The $500,000 improvement project was to be completed by the end of the year in 2021. However, construction stopped months ago. Concerned citizens reached out to ask Grice Connect to look into the reason for the delay.

