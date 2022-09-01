ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
etxview.com

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns

ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
Albany Herald

Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'

ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
nowhabersham.com

No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Clayton News Daily

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia

Rain totals in the past 24 hours in northwest Georgia. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received...
townandtourist.com

30 Treehouse Rentals In Georgia (Private & Top-Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Georgia is a naturally beautiful state. One way to experience the beauty of Georgia’s landscapes and mountains is by staying in a secluded treehouse or cabin. If you plan on traveling around this state, you may wonder what the top treehouse rentals are.
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
CBS 46

Flood seen in Georgia (bleeped profanity)

Canadian authorities say one suspect was found dead, and the other remains at large following Sunday's violent stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 and injured 18 others. Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman...
The Albany Herald

Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass

ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
MACON, GA

