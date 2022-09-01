Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing

An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia.

George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June.

Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male.

Hutchinson, 65, was found unresponsive in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot.

It was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Harrell was charged a week later, court records show. No information about those charges was released until his arrest was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

He is awaiting extradition from Philadelphia.

Harrell is charged with murder and felony murder, which is a death that occurs during the commission of another crime. He is also charged with armed robbery and weapons charges for the knife.