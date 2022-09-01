ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yMo2_0hevAVUw00

An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia.

George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June.

Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male.

Hutchinson, 65, was found unresponsive in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot.

It was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Harrell was charged a week later, court records show. No information about those charges was released until his arrest was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

He is awaiting extradition from Philadelphia.

Harrell is charged with murder and felony murder, which is a death that occurs during the commission of another crime. He is also charged with armed robbery and weapons charges for the knife.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
WGAL

One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man dead after shot in head in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, police say. This happened around 2 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. So far no word on a motive or if police have any suspects. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Philadelphia#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder

Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
securityboulevard.com

Violence-as-a-Service: Brickings, Firebombings & Shootings for Hire

A 21-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with stalking in connection with a federal investigation into groups of cybercriminals who are settling scores by hiring people to carry out physical attacks on their rivals. Prosecutors say the defendant recently participated in several of these schemes — including firing a handgun into a Pennsylvania home and torching a residence in another part of the state with a Molotov Cocktail.
WEST CHESTER, PA
987thecoast.com

76 Year Old Atlantic City Man Killed in Pedestrian-Motor Vehicle Accident

76 year old Orlando Fraga of Atlantic City was killed in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning. Police say Fraga was struck by a vehicle driven by 26 year old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City, who left the scene of the accident. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is working with local police on the investigation.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
4K+
Followers
441
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy