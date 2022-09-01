ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Fire chief announces retirement

By city of Surprise
 4 days ago
Tom Abbott

After leading the Surprise Fire-Medical Department for eight years, Chief Tom Abbott has announced that he will retire Oct. 14.

“I am grateful for a long and productive career in the fire service and for the privilege and honor of serving the Surprise Fire-Medical Department as Chief,” Abbott said. “This team has accomplished so much together for the good of the community.”

Abbott came to Surprise in 2014 from Tempe Fire, where he served for 39 years, beginning as a firefighter and rising to the rank of assistant fire chief for administrative services. During his time in Surprise, Abbott led the city through the challenges of a global pandemic and rapid city growth.

“I am proud to have been part of building two new fire stations to keep our emergency response times down and level of service high as our city borders stretch and our population increases,” Abbott said. “And behind the scenes, it’s been a pleasure to raise up strong leaders within the department who are passionate about serving this community with excellence.”

Under Abbott the city established its own-run ground ambulance service.

“Surprise Fire-Medical’s priority is to ensure superior patient care, and bringing the oversight of emergency transport in-house allowed us to monitor that more closely,” said Abbott, who also led the department in achieving a five-year accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International in 2020.

“Chief Abbott is a great leader and having him at the helm of the Fire-Medical Department these last eight years has made a significant impact on our city,” City Manager Bob Wingenroth said. “His careful planning has prepared us well into the future — from the ability to respond quickly and exceptionally to our community’s emergency needs to ensuring the safety and well-being of our brave firefighters. We are better because of the work Chief Abbott has accomplished here in Surprise.”

Added Mayor Skip Hall: “His legacy will live strong in this city. The programs he started, the protocols he introduced, the team he built up … they have all shaped the top-notch Fire-Medical service we are so proud to have in Surprise. I am grateful for all Chief Abbott has brought to this city. He will be missed.”

Recruitment for a new fire chief will begin soon. The city is aiming to have a new chief named prior to Abbott’s October departure.

