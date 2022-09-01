Read full article on original website
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?
It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
What Exactly Is a Haboob and How Can You Prepare for One?
We’ve been experiencing quite a bit of rain over the past couple of weeks. Sunday night featured a pretty intense thunderstorm that blew in a dust storm, or as you've probably heard it called, a haboob. As many times as you've heard the term Haboob thrown around, do you...
Beware, Job Seekers: New Scam on the Rise in Texas
It's hard enough being unemployed. Now you have to worry about scams, too?. The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scam artists are taking advantage of the people with the most to lose: those in need of a job. How the Scammers Operate. You would think applying...
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?
Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
One Texas Mom Has Gone Viral With Her ‘How-To’ School Drop Off Tutorial
School is back in session, and, listen, you're not the only one who is getting frustrated in the car pool drop off lane. Like, everyone who does it each morning gets frustrated. But, perhaps, this Texas mom and her tips could help out the drop off at your school as well as my kids' school here in Tyler, TX.
Could Texas Really See Our Heat Index Reach 125?
A study by First Street Foundation, based on predicting the ramifications of climate change finds that our Texas heat index could reach 125 degrees at times over the next 30 years. The study and report comes on the heels of the fact that Texas has been experiencing its worst drought...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Some Texas School Districts Have Kids Sitting on the Floor of School Bus
As a kid who took the bus to school all throughout elementary and middle school. I have a lot of respect for school bus drivers. I was first one on and last one off, so you sort of develop a relationship with the driver when you're the last one on their at the end of the day. Now my school bus back in the day was packed, every seat was accounted for.
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out
When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
Texas Authorities Make Shocking $12 Million Discovery in Baby Wipes
Drug smugglers are getting even more creative in the way they try to get drugs into the U.S. That just means that U.S. Customs and Border Protection have to be even better at identifying possible drug smugglers. Challenge Accepted!. Drug Busts. The men and women that guard our southern border...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas
Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
Watch Out Texas: People Are Stealing What Basic Item From Pools?
Stealing is wrong, most all Texans know this. Theft of any item, no matter what is, will eventually be discovered. However, there are always items where almost all of us sit down and wonder simply, "why that item?" We've all wondered why a certain item is stolen and for what...
