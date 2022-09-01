Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Ohtani (31st and 32nd HRs), Trout (30th) put on a show
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout couldn’t be contained by the Tigers in Monday’s series opener at Angel Stadium. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, while Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double in the Halos’ 10-0 win. It marked the 21st time that Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the seventh time this season.
MLB
Power Rankings: Lots of movement in Top 10
For the first time since our April 24 edition, the Yankees are not in the top 5 of this week’s Power Rankings -- and that opened up a spot for another storied franchise. The Cardinals, for the first time since those same April rankings, jumped into the No. 5 spot with their recent surge to take control of the NL Central. But those two clubs are far from the only movers in this week’s Power Rankings.
MLB・
MLB
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
MLB
O's lose momentum in doubleheader sweep
Jordan Lyles gave it what he had. When the right-hander woke up under the weather, the Orioles had to move him from Game 1 to 2 of the doubleheader against the Blue Jays for the sake of resting up, knowing how needed his innings-eating mentality was on a day like Monday. He went to the bullpen and attempted to go through warmups, but he ultimately felt too ill with flu-like symptoms to continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Ever the ideal starter, Pérez turns in 7 strong
HOUSTON -- Since taking over as interim manager, Tony Beasley has kept most things the status quo. The lineup is similar, the rotation has stayed mostly the same barring injuries, and bullpen roles have remained intact. But one thing Beasley wanted to change was the expectation of starting pitchers. "Five-and-dive"...
MLB
Abrams embracing learning opportunities with Nats
ST. LOUIS -- In the month of August alone, 21-year-old CJ Abrams was traded from the only organization he had ever played for as a headliner in the Nationals' blockbuster deal with the Padres, spent time getting acclimated to his new team on the Triple-A level and got called up to take over at shortstop as part of Washington's middle infield of the future.
MLB
Cron an example for young players finding their way
DENVER -- The Rockies aren’t playoff contenders, but C.J. Cron has found something to get excited about as the season winds down. “I guess when the season doesn't go how you want, you see a lot of these younger players -- it's something you almost look forward to,” Cron said. “It’s cool to see them all get their debuts.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Why Arenado could beat Goldy for NL MVP
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Feel free to challenge me on this if you would like, but here’s a theory I have been pondering of late: Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is having one of baseball's best offensive seasons in decades and he just might become the first Triple Crown winner in the National League in 85 years … and he’s not even the most deserving MVP winner on his own team.
MLB・
MLB
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
MLB
Bichette's trio of HRs put him in rare baseball company
BALTIMORE -- For all their firepower, the Blue Jays know they’re really clicking, really the best version of themselves, when Bo Bichette is right. So maybe it’s that simple. After searching for consistency much of the year, Bichette is raking again. And just like that, here come the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
No. 54! Judge crushes decisive HR, ties a Yanks record
NEW YORK -- With the September stretch run in full force, this much has become crystal clear: The Yankees (81-54) will go as far as Aaron Judge will carry them. The 30-year-old superstar, who entered Monday with 8.5 WAR -- the highest among all Major League players, per Fangraphs -- is doing everything in his power to ensure that this season’s sky-high expectations come to fruition in the Bronx.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
How will Scherzer make history next?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The way Max Scherzer sees it, to stress his 200th career win would be to miss the larger picture. Though he’s remained stuck on 199 career wins for three starts now, it’s a foregone conclusion that Scherzer will join Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke as the only active pitchers in that exclusive club at some point. In the meantime, he and the Mets have other things on their minds as they prep for a deep October run.
MLB
Cubs' strategy vs. Pujols doesn't work
ST. LOUIS -- A few minutes before Albert Pujols sent Busch Stadium into a rollicking frenzy by hitting his 695th career home run to provide all the scoring in the Cubs' 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon, manager David Ross walked out to the mound to deliver a message to the rookie reliever who was about to play his part in that drama.
MLB
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
MLB
Feeling more excitement, urgency, Pujols hits HR No. 695
ST. LOUIS -- Some 40-plus hours before Albert Pujols rose to the occasion, met the moment again and ultimately crushed the 695th home run of his career Sunday, the legendary slugger picked up on a distinctly different vibe wafting through the humid air at Busch Stadium. That palatable feeling was...
MLB
Cards hopeful Flaherty can build off 'encouraging' start
ST. LOUIS -- While the 2022 season has certainly been a frustrating one for Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty, it hasn’t been a total loss, according to manager Oliver Marmol. “There's been growth, not just in the physical sense of, like, pitching, but in the preparation and mentality of how...
MLB
Padres' 'really good road trip' also reveals work ahead
LOS ANGELES -- If it’s possible for an overwhelmingly successful 6-3 road trip to leave a sour taste in your mouth, well, the Padres managed to pull it off this weekend. They headed south on Interstate 5 on Sunday night, sitting in markedly better shape than when they left San Diego 10 days ago. In a topsy-turvy National League Wild Card race, the Padres gained 2 1/2 games on Philadelphia and two on Milwaukee in that span.
MLB
Andrus slugging like an MVP at this ballpark
SEATTLE -- Elvis Andrus is by no means a power hitter, but there’s been something about T-Mobile Park this year that has turned him into an Aaron Judge-like menace against the Mariners. Andrus had a huge day on both sides of the ball Monday afternoon, as the White Sox...
MLB
O's put finale loss in rearview ahead of biggest series yet
The Orioles’ operating existence has been in the moment. That’s the only way they know how. Venture too far back and you’ll see years of toiling, 100-loss seasons filling the memory bank. Too far forward and you’re allowing the bit of momentum seized this season to possibly fall into a mirage.
Comments / 0