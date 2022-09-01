This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Feel free to challenge me on this if you would like, but here’s a theory I have been pondering of late: Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is having one of baseball's best offensive seasons in decades and he just might become the first Triple Crown winner in the National League in 85 years … and he’s not even the most deserving MVP winner on his own team.

