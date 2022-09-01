Read full article on original website
The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022
This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments. Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us. Almost 250 years after...
After dark: Curfew centers offer fun and safety in Philly
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Gunfire leaves 9 dead, nearly 2 dozen others hurt in Philly over Labor Day weekend
Another violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves nine people killed and nearly two dozen others injured in shootings throughout the city. Four teens were shot this weekend.
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
PhillyBite
History and Culture of Manayunk
- Manayunk is a trendy neighborhood in Philadelphia, situated between the Schuylkill River and Wissahickon Valley Park. It was previously known as Flat Rock and was later called Manaiung, which is Lenape for "river." After the industrial revolution, the neighborhood experienced a decline but has seen a revival in recent years.
NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Trevs Philly Steaks
Trevs Philly Steaks opened its doors a year ago to bring a high-quality, authentic Philly cheesesteak establishment to the Feasterville area. The reviews and feedback from customers would indicate that it is quickly becoming a “go-to” cheesesteak destination. Trevor Markowitz was born and raised in Philly and moved...
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Philadelphia, PA — 30 Top Places!
Traveling to Philadelphia would bring out the foodie in you. Across the city, you would find many restaurants that offer sumptuous creations. Tease your taste buds with dishes inspired by various cuisines from all around the world. Many eateries also exude a calm ambiance that will be perfect for dining...
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
timespub.com
Mercer Hill at Doylestown
DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
21-year-old fatally shot in Olney section of Philadelphia
Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout the upper body.
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
