Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Browns coach gets blunt about Baker Mayfield

When the Cleveland Browns kick off the 2022 NFL season, Baker Mayfield will be on the field with them. However, unlike in previous seasons, the quarterback will be on the opposing sidelines after he was traded this offseason to the Carolina Panthers. The drama between the Browns and Baker started...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Quenton Nelson, Jaguars

Bengals OC Brian Callahan talked about the process of naming LG Cordell Volson a starter on the offensive line during his rookie season. “He ascended the whole training camp period,” Callahan told Bengals.com. “He played well, practiced well. He continually got better. He showed us the things we want to see from a starting guard for us. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s dependable. He’s earned that job.”
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

College football fans react to Steve Sarkisian’s Alabama comments

If Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is worried about the Longhorn’s next opponent, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, he didn’t show it on Monday. Sarkisian had comments Monday that had some scratching their heads about where the head coach was coming from and if he had already accepted defeat Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

College football fans react to Nick Saban’s latest rant

What would the start of college football be like without Alabama’s Nick Saban not ranting about something? This time, he was upset about his team’s depth chart. Reporters started to ask questions about offensive guard Emil Ekiyor’s status on the Alabama depth chart on Sunday, which left a bad taste in the coach’s mouth as he said he may not release another depth chart after this past Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, AL

