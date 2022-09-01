ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMI vs. Wake Forest, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hxk1f_0heuJlQA00

The VMI Keydets will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday night at Truist Field.

VMI is coming off a 6-5 season after starting off 6-2, they lost their last three games as they look to turn things around this year. Meanwhile, Wake Forest comes into tonight’s game ranked 22nd after an 11-3 season while making it to the ACC Championship game but falling to Pitt. Sam Hartman is back under center for the Demon Deacons as they look to make a run this year.

This will be a great night of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Saturday.

VMI vs. #22 Wake Forest

  • When: Thursday, September 1
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

