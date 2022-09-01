ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama A&M vs. UAB, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will meet the UAB Blazers in Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday night at Protective Stadium.

Alabama A&M is coming off a 7-3 record last year in C-USA action and they will get Aqeel Glass back as their quarterback, who threw for 3,500 yards and had 36 touchdowns. Meanwhile, UAB will get Dylan Hopkins back under center as they look to show out in their last year of C-USA acion.

This will be a great night of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Thursday.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB

  • When: Thursday, September 1
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBSSN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB

O/U:

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

