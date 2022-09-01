ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
Brevard, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
City
Weaverville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Traffic
City
Hendersonville, NC
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Madison, NC
wpde.com

Two dead after plane crash in Bradley County, authorities say

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — NEW:. The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182P crashed in Cleveland around 5:15 PM. The FAA also confirms two people were on board. Read the FAA's full statement:. This information is preliminary and subject to change. Please contact local authorities for the names...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy