PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk manufactures, distributes, and trades in plastic packaging items. The company operates through Plastic Packaging, Plastic Resins, and Others segments. It provides polyethylene and polypropylene bags; high density polyethylene resins; and heavy-duty sacks, as well as packaging products, such as food wrapping papers, cake boxes, plastic ropes, rubber bands, and straws. The company also sells recycled resins, shrink packaging, woven bags, raffia strings, and rice papers. It distributes its products to retail merchants, semi-wholesalers, and wholesalers. The company provides its products under the Pluit, Tomat, Bangkuang, Jeruk, Cabe, 222, Wayang, Gapura, Sparta, Liberty, Dayana, PB, and various other brand names. It exports its products to the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States, Taiwan, etc. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Alphen Internasional Corporindo.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO