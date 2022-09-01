Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic
RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United...
Chinese Yuan Flat After Reserve Ratio Cut, Australian Rate Hike in Focus
Investing.com-- China’s yuan curbed recent losses on Tuesday after the People's Bank attempted to boost liquidity in the country, while the Australian dollar rose slightly ahead of a broadly expected interest rate hike by the country. The yuan traded flat around two-year lows of 6.9315, after falling substantially in...
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Panca Budi Idaman Tbk PT (PBID)
PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk manufactures, distributes, and trades in plastic packaging items. The company operates through Plastic Packaging, Plastic Resins, and Others segments. It provides polyethylene and polypropylene bags; high density polyethylene resins; and heavy-duty sacks, as well as packaging products, such as food wrapping papers, cake boxes, plastic ropes, rubber bands, and straws. The company also sells recycled resins, shrink packaging, woven bags, raffia strings, and rice papers. It distributes its products to retail merchants, semi-wholesalers, and wholesalers. The company provides its products under the Pluit, Tomat, Bangkuang, Jeruk, Cabe, 222, Wayang, Gapura, Sparta, Liberty, Dayana, PB, and various other brand names. It exports its products to the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States, Taiwan, etc. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Alphen Internasional Corporindo.
EU races to shield industry as Russia gas stoppage shakes markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices surged, stocks slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through economies in the region still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent...
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 7:10pm ET (11:10pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1% while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan's stubbornly low interest rates. The yen bottomed at 140.97, the lowest since...
Risk Aversion Sweeps Across Europe
European stock markets are plunging at the start of the week following a day of mixed trade in Asia, with Gazprom's (MCX:GAZP) announcement on Friday weighing heavily on the bloc. A bank holiday in the US often results in relatively quiet trade everywhere else but that’s certainly not looking the...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
New car sales back to their winning ways, up 17%
New data revealed 95,256 vehicles were sold in August, an increase of 17.3% on figures reported for August 2021. The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' (FCAI) 'VFACTS' report released today revealed the 95,256 new vehicle sales represents an increase of 14,057 vehicle sales compared to August 2021. Albeit, August 2021...
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
Oil prices inch lower on symbolic OPEC+ output cut
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures had fallen 49...
What's The President's Cup Betting Line? LIV Golf Defections Create Moving Target For Bettors
As PGA Tour stars continue to accept stratosheric offers to take their games to the LIV Golf tour, betting lines for the Presidents Cup remain in flux. What To Know: The Presidents Cup is a four-day match play PGA Tour event that takes place once every two years. The event features a total of 30 matches between a 12-person U.S. team and a 12-person International team.
