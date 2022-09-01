Read full article on original website
investing.com
Norsk Hydro keeps some aluminium capacity offline due to weaker demand
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro (OL:NHY) is keeping a small portion of its capacity in Norway offline after maintenance due to a drop in demand for the metal, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Hydro has decided not to restart smelting pots at its Karmoey and Husnes...
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1
Investing.com - Maple Leaf Cement Factory reported on Tuesday first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Maple Leaf Cement Factory announced earnings per share of 0.21 on revenue of 14.43B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.81 on revenue of 15.26B. Maple...
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 7:10pm ET (11:10pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1% while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
Mega-Cap Stocks Under Focus: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Adani Ports & More
NTPC (NS: NTPC ): The public sector energy conglomerate announced the acquisition of 600 MW Jhabua Power Plant for Rs 925 crore. Adani (NS: APSE ) Ports & SEZ: The Supreme Court has given relief to the largest private multi-port operator by allowing it to withdraw its petition challenging the high court's order that cited the company’s disqualification from a Visakhapatnam Port Trust project.
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
OPEC+ Meets After Price Cap Announcement
Today’s OPEC+ meeting has been somewhat overshadowed by all the talk of oil price caps and Nord Stream 1. The group is expected to leave output targets unchanged but it’s likely that a cut will be at least discussed which, if followed through on, would create more volatility and uncertainty at a time of considerable unease. The economic outlook and potential for a new nuclear deal have weighed on prices recently, much to the frustration of Saudi Arabia in particular.
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
Yen falls to 24-year low, dollar bulls hold steady
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally but notched a fresh 24-year high against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen, as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with Japan's stubbornly low interest rates. The yen bottomed at 140.97, the lowest since...
It’s that time of the month for the RBA as rates look set to rise ... again; Albo woos miners
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely tipped to raise interest rates for a fifth consecutive month when it meets this afternoon at 2.30 AEST. What’s more, with the exception of a handful who believe the RBA is about to start softening the blows by reverting to the more typical 0.25% rise, most market watchers believe the hike will once again be in the vicinity of 0.5%.
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
Facilities By ADF PLC (ADFF)
Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities hire services to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company’s fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles. It has a fleet of 514 trailers and vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bridgend, the United Kingdom.
Haga SA Industria e Comercio Pref (HAGA4)
Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
Nusa Palapa Gemilang PT Tbk (NPGF)
PT Nusa Palapa Gemilang Tbk produces and sells granule NPK fertilizers and granule micro fertilizers in Indonesia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sidoarjo, Indonesia.
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
New car sales back to their winning ways, up 17%
New data revealed 95,256 vehicles were sold in August, an increase of 17.3% on figures reported for August 2021. The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' (FCAI) 'VFACTS' report released today revealed the 95,256 new vehicle sales represents an increase of 14,057 vehicle sales compared to August 2021. Albeit, August 2021...
Down 50%, Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like A Buy
History shows that volatility in AMD stock is no surprise. On Nov. 29 of last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock set an all-time closing high of $161.91. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value. That fact alone doesn’t make AMD a buy here....
Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 2.22%
Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Chemicals, Construction and Transportation & Logistics sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX declined 2.22%, while the MDAX index lost 1.96%, and the TecDAX index declined 1.04%. The best performers...
Nifty’s Opening Cues Ahead of RBA’s Meeting & Mixed Asian Trade Tr
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.12% or 22 points higher at 9 am on Tuesday, indicating a positive-to-flat opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures rose 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.35%.
