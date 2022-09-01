ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."

Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI

