Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO