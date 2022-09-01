Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman with arrow
(ABC 6 News) – A woman is recovering after being shot with an arrow in Mason City. It happened Friday night just after 10 o’clock in the area of 1st NW and North Washington. According to the Mason City Police Department, officers found Casey Larson, 31, being held...
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Scam alerts
Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Woman accused of stealing from disabled
A Mason City woman has been charged with one count of dependent adult abuse, after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint states that between January 2019 and May 2022 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined 10 dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
Man Charged With Abduction and Cannon Falls High Speed Chase
Cannon Falls, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Multiple felony charges were filed today against a Minneapolis man accused of abducting the woman and leading Cannon Falls Police on a high-speed chase. 25-year-old Daquairius Black was arraigned in Goodhue County Court on kidnapping, false imprisonment fleeing police and illegal possession of a...
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
