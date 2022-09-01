ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Fatal Collision Leaves Two Dead East of Moses Lake

Update: September 4, 2022 at 1:14 p.m. I-90 around milepost 190 is officially open to traffic. Original: September 4, 2022 at 10:21 a.m. A fatal collision on I-90 left two drivers dead after a pickup truck was found driving in the wrong lane on Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., a...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NCW Libraries is Assembling Their Teen Council

NCW Libraries is looking for teens interested in serving their Teen Library Council. Teens between grades 8-12 within Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are eligible for this opportunity. Council responsibilities include participating in monthly library meetings, help develop content for social media and the library’s website, judge teen...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
ROYAL CITY, WA
July Had the Lowest Unemployment Rate in Wenatchee’s Recorded History

The latest Wenatchee labor report for July reports the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded in Wenatchee’s electronic history. This labor report compares the Wenatchee labor force between July of 2021 and 2022, and between July of 2019 and 2022. The local unemployment rate was at 3.1 percent. However, Wenatchee’s...
WENATCHEE, WA

