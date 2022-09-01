ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to sign T Jason Peters

Days after Jason Peters‘ Cowboys visit, the parties agreed to terms. The 40-year-old left tackle will continue his career in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (via Twitter). The former Bears, Eagles and Bills blocker will come in to fill the void left by Tyron Smith‘s injury. This will...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Yardbarker

Commanders Naming Ryan Kerrigan Assistant DL Coach

Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015. Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Forearm#American Football#Philadelphia Eagles Ot

Comments / 0

Community Policy