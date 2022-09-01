Read full article on original website
Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters agrees to deal with Cowboys
Almost six years after saying he “hated Dallas” because of their arrogance, future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters is signing with the Cowboys. Peters, who turned 40 in January, has been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or is a playoff-caliber team.
Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard to undergo surgery on broken forearm
The Eagles are expected to be without Andre Dillard for a month after the veteran left tackle had surgery for a fractured forearm. Ian Rapoport is reporting that Dillard is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks while he recovers, and the team could choose to place him on injured reserve, meaning he’d miss six weeks of action.
Cowboys to sign T Jason Peters
Days after Jason Peters‘ Cowboys visit, the parties agreed to terms. The 40-year-old left tackle will continue his career in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (via Twitter). The former Bears, Eagles and Bills blocker will come in to fill the void left by Tyron Smith‘s injury. This will...
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign DL Henry Anderson, S Marquise Blair & WR Preston Williams
To make room, the Panthers waived DT Daviyon Nixon from the roster and released WR Ra’Shaun Henry from the practice squad. Anderson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.
Yardbarker
Commanders Naming Ryan Kerrigan Assistant DL Coach
Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015. Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million...
Jets QB Zach Wilson Could Play Week 1 vs. Ravens Despite Injury
The second-year quarterback practiced on Monday.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg signs with Browns
It was puzzling when the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to release veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg due to the lack of depth on the line and the struggles in preseason. Nevertheless, Haeg didn’t stay out of work for long. According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Haeg is signing with division rivals the Cleveland Browns.
Broncos CB Pat Surtain: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett 'both great receivers'
The Seahawks kick off their 2022 season one week from now, hosting the Broncos in the first Monday night game of the year. There are a lot of intriguing matchups to pay attention to, among them Seattle’s vaunted receiver corps against a tough Denver secondary. For his part, second-year...
WR Deebo Samuel returns to practice for 49ers after knee injury
The 49ers didn’t have wide receiver Deebo Samuel in practice at all after their preseason finale. Samuel was dealing with a bone bruise behind his knee, but he was back in action Monday for the team’s bonus practice leading up to Week 1 of the regular season. It’s...
Seahawks QB Watch: Week 1 highlights from top 2023 NFL draft prospects
Even if both Geno Smith and Drew Lock somehow manage to have the best season of their careers it wouldn’t change the fact that the Seattle Seahawks are targetting their next franchise QB in the 2023 NFL draft. Knowing that, we’ll be paying extra-special attention to the quarterback prospects...
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
