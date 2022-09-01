Read full article on original website
If you really want to keep Atlantic city clean and safe, start with fixing ALL the streets not just the main drags. second get rid of Marty smalls, he is VERY BAD for the city and it's residents .
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Types Of Seafood Crabs
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
Crowds decend on Atlantic City for Labor Day weekend as end of summer nears
The boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey was packed for the unofficial last weekend of summer.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
What you need to know about the new Atlantic City Electric smart meters coming this month
Atlantic City Electric will soon begin the process of replacing every customers’ electric meter with a high-tech smart meter. The utility company’s goal is to help people better manage their energy consumption.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
Things That Atlantic City Area Residents Are Doing: Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend in the Atlantic City, New Jersey region is here. It’s kinda, sorta the unofficial end of the summer season, with back-to-school right around the corner, too. Another summer season has flown by, seemingly faster than ever before. We asked our readers to submit to us what...
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
987thecoast.com
Huge Delays on Northbound Garden State Parkway Early Monday Afternoon
You better pack a snack if you are heading northbound on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon. There is absolute traffic gridlock on the northbound Parkway until about the Atlantic City exit due to extremely heavy volume leaving the Jersey Shore. Many northbound routes from shore resorts are well, parking lots.
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Crime, Murder, Drugs, Municipal Mismanagement
This is Mayor Marty Small’s Atlantic City. It’s not getting better, but worse. The streets are still dark. Lack of proper lighting makes this once great city treacherous to walk thru when the sun goes down. Early prison release. Lack of prosecution from past leadership. CRDA could care...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NBC Philadelphia
Wildwood Motel Sells for $10M, Renovation Preserving Doo-Wop Style Planned
A historic Wildwood motel has been acquired by new owners who plan to turn the property into a resort while working to preserve the structure's iconic doo-wop style that Jersey Shore beach town came to be known for, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Madison Resorts paid $10 million for the...
$2M in rental assistance money left for Camden County residents
There is $2 million in rental assistance money remaining for people in Camden County who suffered financially during the pandemic. County officials have urged people to send their applications right away.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Six arrested in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation
An investigation into drug activity in Atlantic City led to six arrests overnight Wednesday. Detectives seized about eight grams of cocaine, 150 folds of heroin and $970 in believed drug money, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives watched the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific from...
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
