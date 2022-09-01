ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
