Related
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
WATCH: Son of Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith breaks off 87-yard TD run for Stanford
For a generation of fans, watching No. 22 take a seemingly futile up-the-gut run, bounce it to the outside, and suddenly streak down the field on a long touchdown score became a commonplace sight that helped define the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. History is repeating itself. Only now it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
