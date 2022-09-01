This week has brought so much excitement as we welcomed students back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year. In an electrifying early morning atmosphere, I began the first day of school on the front steps of Gar-Field High School and, throughout the week, visited 26 schools across our county (see video), from Featherstone Elementary to Independence Nontraditional to Battlefield High, before concluding the first week of school at Sudley Elementary witnessing the future of PWCS. It is an invigorating experience to see our educators getting back to their core business of providing high-quality instruction to our students.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO