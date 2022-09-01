Read full article on original website
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
The Month of Self — Self-Care, Self-Defense, Self-Confidence
This month, amidst the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season, take time to pause, care for, and appreciate the skin you’re in. From dermatology appointments to properly applying sunscreen, our feature walks you through the ways to care for the outermost organ that protects you each day. Looking for a little cosmetic boost? Check out our Destinations piece for information on medical spas, what services they offer, and where to go in Prince William.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Fall Fun is on the horizon! The members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City need lots of volunteers for their upcoming Fun Festival on Sept. 9 and 10! Multiple volunteer opportunities are available to include set up, drivers, booths, food, etc. It promises to be a family fun event and you’ll feel great as you lend your support! Please visit bit.ly/3cjOAGw to sign up. Be sure to scroll through the different tabs across the top to see where you can help!
Prince William Public Libraries Celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
Treat Yourself to a Confidence Boost at a Medical Spa
If your confidence could use a boost, you might want to check out a medical spa. Medical spas don't offer your typical massages and nail treatments; their treatments boost your appearance with results that last.
Preservation Virginia: Helping to Preserve Endangered Historic Sites
You might not know the name Preservation Virginia, but you may have seen the results of their work across the Commonwealth and even in Prince William. Formed in 1889 as the Association for Preservation of Virginia Antiquities, Preservation Virginia is the oldest statewide nonprofit organization in the country focused on preserving historic Virginia sites, advocating for historic preservation, and sharing information.
Service Authority Offers Free Educational Presentations for Students
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority will offer free, environmental-themed presentations to students in public, private and home schools in Prince William County during the 2022-2023 school year through its H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom. The presentations, which are 20 to 30 minutes long,...
Western Section of New I-66 Express Lanes Planned to Open Ahead of Schedule
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction, announced plans today to open the western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days, as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
New Studio Advances the Arts in Manassas
Haven Arts, a private, minority-owned art gallery is set to open in Historic Downtown Manassas. Located in the U.S. Post Office building at 9108 Church Street, the studio will feature a variety of pop and modern artwork, fashion, and other goods from local talents. Owner Paul Dallas says, “Haven Arts...
HireGround, Inc. to Participate in PWC Gives!
Provided by HireGround, Inc. On Sept. 1 and 2, 2022, HireGround, one of the non-profits and community organizations in Prince William County, will participate in the 24-hour fundraiser PWC Gives!. HireGround is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides workforce readiness and career development/workshops/coaching to high school seniors and displaced young people...
Grant Cycle Now Open for Second Round of Grants Supporting the Arts
The Prince William County Arts Council is excited to announce that the Board of County Supervisors has reopened the grant cycle for a second round of grants in support of the arts for fiscal year 2023. All nonprofit organizations in the greater Prince William County area, to include Manassas and Manassas Park, are encouraged to apply. The grant application deadline is Sept. 16, 2022, 5:00 pm.
Amazon Senior Manager to be Featured Speaker of Chamber’s Economic Development Series
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Presenting Sponsor George Mason University, announce Patrick Phillippi as the inaugural speaker of the new Economic Development Series on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Join us for a fireside chat and make sure to bring your questions! The event will be held at...
United Black Firefighters of PWC Assist Homeless Children with Back-to-School Supplies
On Friday, Aug.19, members of the United Black Firefighters of PWC (UBFF) donated book bags and school supplies for more than 10 children at the Hilda M. Barg Homeless Prevention Center. “This is the first of many acts of community service for our young organization,” said Lieutenant Warren Broughton, President...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
This week has brought so much excitement as we welcomed students back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year. In an electrifying early morning atmosphere, I began the first day of school on the front steps of Gar-Field High School and, throughout the week, visited 26 schools across our county (see video), from Featherstone Elementary to Independence Nontraditional to Battlefield High, before concluding the first week of school at Sudley Elementary witnessing the future of PWCS. It is an invigorating experience to see our educators getting back to their core business of providing high-quality instruction to our students.
The Castaways Repertory Theatre: Where Quality Live Performances and Community Meet
Education, participation, and enlightenment — these are the three ingredients the award-winning Castaways Repertory Theatre have been using to successfully involve and engage the Woodbridge community for more than 40 years. In 1981, Shirley and Tom Attanaro, Ali Boylston, Dawn Willard, Zoya.
Bus Shelter Beautification Project Intertwines the Visual Arts, Environment
Keep Prince William Beautiful, its sponsors and local artists have helped beautify the County's bus shelters with art. The ribbon cutting for their beautification project is Aug. 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Leadership Prince William Opens Applications for Emerging Leaders Program
Leadership Prince William is pleased to announce that the Emerging Leaders program is now accepting applications for Fall 2022 cohort. The eight-session Emerging Leaders Program begins in September with an exciting Orientation meet & greet, then continues with a weekly session through most of November. The sessions are held at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, each designed to help participants know themselves, increase awareness of critical issues, and connect with community leaders.
New School Year off to a Great Start in PWCS
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Opening Day 2022 was a successful one across PWCS, as the youngest students started school with hugs from parents and staff members. The teachers greeted students, and learning is underway!
Babur B. Lateef, MD Appointed Health System Board Chair
Babur B. Lateef, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and physician in Prince William County, has been appointed as chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The Health System Board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which consists of the UVA Medical Center;...
Book Signing Event Aug. 27
Provided by General Larry Spencer, USAF (Ret) On Saturday, Aug. 27, Air Force General (Ret) Larry Spencer will hold a book signing and selling event at Veterans Growing America, Potomac Town Place #130 in Woodbridge. General Spencer is the author of the book Dark Horse: General Larry O. Spencer and...
