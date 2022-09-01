ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What's going on with Metal Gear Solid remasters, exactly?

By Wes Fenlon
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Tokyo Game Show is two weeks away, and it may be Konami's most exciting showing at a big gaming event in years. According to Konami's TGS schedule, it has a reveal of a new game planned for September 16. There's a long list of Konami series that deserve a comeback—Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, Contra, Suikoden—and according to a report by VGC , we might see one of them on stage at the event.

"One publishing source told VGC that the reveal is likely to be related to a smaller project, rather than Konami’s larger planned revivals for Castlevania, Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid (the first of which is understood to be furthest along in development)," wrote VGC. Maybe Metal Gear won't be at this show—but accumulating evidence points to Metal Gear's return being a matter of when, not if.

The first three Metal Gear Solid games are almost certainly getting remasters for PC and current consoles. VGC's Andy Robinson first reported in October 2021 that MGS 1-3 are being remastered for release ahead of a full-on remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The remasters have been corroborated by Silent Hill leaker Dusk Golem, who wrote on ResetEra this Wednesday :

"The thing I've been a bit teasing of, and I know is 100% true, is Metal Gear Solid 1-3 are getting new Remasters, planned to come to everything, including Steam and consoles. The plan is new remastered versions of Metal Gear Solid 1-3, can buy them separately, but if [you] buy them together as a collection also get Metal Gear 1+2's MSX versions. I've had this confirmed to me more than once from more than one reliable source."

Even if these remasters don't appear at Tokyo Game Show, an announcement seems likely before the end of the year because Konami has essentially teased them already. Last November Konami had to remove Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from digital storefronts due to licensing issues with historical archival footage they included. They're still gone, but on July 13 of this year, Konami tweeted "Today marks the 35th anniversary of the #METALGEAR series! Thank you to everyone that enjoyed and celebrated the series so far. We ask for your patience as preparations are underway to make the temporarily removed titles available again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGhQ0_0hetF7p000

(Image credit: Konami)

Given how long it's taken for Konami to bring back MGS2 and 3, it would make sense to hold off on selling them again until the remastered versions are complete. Both games were originally released for the PlayStation 2 and remastered for consoles in the 2011 HD Collection . A remaster would mark the first time MGS3 has been released on PC.

According to VGC Metal Gear Solid 3 will also be getting a ground-up remake from Virtuos , a Singaporean game company with 15 offices and 3000+ employees across the world. Virtuos has an extensive list of credits for contributions to triple-A games and has contributed to Switch ports for Dark Souls Remastered, Dying Light, and The Outer Worlds, among others.

"Konami’s Japanese bosses are understood to have historically pushed back against most pitches to outsource its key games brands," VGC wrote in 2021. "However, following the disappointing performance of recent in-house titles Metal Gear Survive and Contra: Rogue Corps, VGC’s sources said the company has become more willing to contract outside studios for its major franchises."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3fal_0hetF7p000

Even if you love MGS1's PS1 aesthetic, its PC port could use some modern niceties. (Image credit: Konami)

Supposedly a new Castlevania, as well as Bloober Team's Silent Hill , are both in development thanks to Konami's increased willingness to work with more external studios. Given the smoke around Silent Hill earlier this year, it may be the one destined for the TGS stage this month. But in Konami's own words, Metal Gear Solid's coming back. We don't know exactly when or exactly how, but after more than a decade since the (ironically 720p) HD Collection, a new round of remasters feels like as safe a bet as bets come.

Once the first three games are all properly playable on PC, I hope Konami tackles a trickier challenge: figuring out how to extricate Metal Gear Solid 4 from the PlayStation 3's Cell processor and making it playable on hardware from this decade.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Images allegedly from Bloober Team's pitch for a Silent Hill 2 remake have leaked

Rumors that new Silent Hill games are in the works were all but confirmed when Konami issued a DMCA strike on a previous leak. That leak, which included concept art signed by the original games' art director Masahiro Ito, seemed to come from a new Silent Hill set in Britain. However, there have also been rumors of a Silent Hill 2 remake being developed by Bloober Team, the divisive studio behind The Medium, Blair Witch, and the Layers of Fear series.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life

Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Gear Solid#Future Plc#Video Game#Konami#Contra#Vgc#Silent Hill#Resetera#Remasters
PC Gamer

In RPGs, I prefer reading books to slaying dragons

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 373 in September 2022, as part of our 'Why I Love' series. Every month we talk about our favourite characters, mechanics, moments, and concepts in games—and explain why we adore them so much. I've always been convinced that the best...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
PC Gamer

Modders behind epic Dino Grimlock PC case are going even bigger for 2022

Last year we saw a beautiful metal monstrosity, and now they're giving us more. Customisation is key when it comes to PC gaming and that goes doubly hard for cases. Once all the hardware is sorted, it's time to find something glorious to jam it all into. Now this can of course be something nice and sleek, with low profile and excellent cooling - In fact, we have a tonne of suggestions for cases like that (opens in new tab). Or you could just make a dinosaur.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

An autobattler with refrigerators, wizards, and mecha cerberus comes this month

Despot's Game has you make a very unlikely army to escape an AI's entertaining hell. A pretty cool game with a pretty unwieldy title comes out on September 15th, as Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder (opens in new tab) bursts out of Early Access. The Steam demo was a highlight of Next Fest last year (opens in new tab), and since it released last October its been pretty positively received.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC gaming's most beloved and most obscure shared universes

These crossovers are more than just cute little easter eggs. We are living in the age of the franchise. The MCU has bulldozed its way through the movie-making business on the backs of supercharged mascots. HBO's Game of Thrones is rumbling back to life, and Amazon's billion-dollar Rings of Power is right behind it. To turn a profit in the entertainment industry, everything in your oeuvre must exist within the same constellation, opening the door for constant cameos to stoke Reddit conspiracies.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

There's an official Elden Ring comic... and it's a comedy

"I'd at least hoped for someone with enough sense to wear pants." The delightful people at Elden Ring (opens in new tab) developer FromSoftware's parent company have decided that yes, we deserve a comic—well, Japanese Manga—adaptation of Elden Ring. That parent company is Kadokawa, one of the largest publishers of manga in the world.
COMICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy