Pokimane is done with the Twitch grind

By Tyler Colp
 4 days ago
One of the most successful Twitch streamers has decided that she's not that into it anymore.

In her first video after a month-long break, Imane "Pokimane" Anys said that she will stream less often on Twitch than she has in the past and will focus on posting non-gaming content on other social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. "I feel like other platforms fit into my lifestyle nowadays a little bit better," she said.

The 26-year-old streamer, who started streaming League of Legends in 2013 and is now one of the biggest creators on Twitch, said she's lost her passion for the platform. "I hope it doesn't sound big-headed of me to say, but nowadays when I see things on Twitch, it kinda feels like 'been there, done that,'" she said.

"There's such a pressure on streamers to follow every trend, to capitalize on viewership, to stream longer than the guy next to them…" Pokimane explained. "It's just a hyper-competitive industry. But ultimately, the reason I say this is because I'm just at a point in my life that it doesn't feel creatively fulfilling to feed into that anymore."

It's unclear how the 9.2-million-follower streamer's recently renewed exclusivity contract with Twitch will be affected by her new schedule, but it's probably not a massive hit to her bottom line: In addition to streamer, Pokimane is also the co-founder of successful creator collective OfflineTV, the chief creative officer of the company that co-owns fighting game tournament EVO, and was financially comfortable enough to turn down a $3 million sponsorship deal in 2020.

Pokimane still wants Twitch "to be a part of my arsenal" but wants to avoid the "pressures" of being a full-time streamer. "When I wake up nowadays, I don't want to run to my PC and game for eight hours straight," she said, a sentiment that resembles comments from other career Twitch streamers who cited the struggles of the daily grind when they moved to other platforms.

Twitch recently lifted the ban on streaming to YouTube and TikTok for partnered Twitch streamers, possibly an acknowledgement that creators have to stretch themselves across the multiple platforms to increase their odds of success. According to data leaked from Twitch's internal records last year, only the top 0.015% of its streamers make a livable wage on the platform.

Burnout and waning passion are common reasons for Twitch's most popular streamers taking breaks. Pokimane is fortunate to be able to step back from full-time streaming without fear of losing her audience, but for the millions of people who yearn to reach even a fraction of her success and turn Twitch into a meaningful job, the grind continues.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

