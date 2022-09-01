ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southern portion of Brunswick County continues to see rapid growth

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The southern portion of Brunswick County is continuing to see rapid residential and commercial development in the area. According to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Oak-Island, and Shallotte have all seen a significant number of people moving to the area, and businesses are following suit.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

What you need to know about updated COVID boosters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a go for Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters, the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services is expected to start to offer the new vaccine at the start of the week. The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC

