WECT
Wilmington Downtown Trail set to advance into design and engineering phase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council plans to make an agreement with an engineering company to design phase 1 of the Downtown Trail. The resolution has been placed on the consent agenda of the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6. Items on the consent agenda are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southern portion of Brunswick County continues to see rapid growth
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The southern portion of Brunswick County is continuing to see rapid residential and commercial development in the area. According to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Oak-Island, and Shallotte have all seen a significant number of people moving to the area, and businesses are following suit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. An NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. Jon Purinai...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What you need to know about updated COVID boosters
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a go for Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters, the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services is expected to start to offer the new vaccine at the start of the week. The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ranks among best small college towns in America, according to recent study
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City has been recognized as one of the best small college towns in the country. A study conducted by Preply ranked Wilmington as the 18th best college town in America out of 200 college towns in the study. The study based their rankings...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear offering adult swim lessons to overcome water fear, phobia
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you never learned how to swim as a kid, now is your chance to gain the life-saving skill. The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is offering Adult Swim Lessons at the Aquatics Center starting this October. YWCA says they believe as a coastal...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington NC Works Job Fair taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re currently looking for work, there’s a job fair being held over the next two days in Wilmington. More than a dozen employers will be taking part in the event from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday at 1994 South 17th Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Member of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team set to take the world stage
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – A member of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Team is set to take the world stage after a remarkable first place finish in the National Lifeguard Championships. When Mo Peacock isn’t working as a firefighter or a lifeguard for Wrightsville Beach he’s training....
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future. The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than tourists flock to Wrightsville Beach over Labor Day weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Tourists aren’t the only ones flocking to Wrighstville Beach over Labor Day weekend, so are jellyfish. According to Ocean Captain Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Ocean Rescue had more than 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the weekend, wind patterns are most likely to blame.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
