Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Lawn, TX
Community Impact Austin

Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients

AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Endeavor Physical Therapy opens newest location near The Domain

Endeavor Physical Therapy has locations throughout Austin, including two in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Endeavor Physical Therapy) Endeavor Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical and hand therapy clinic, opened July 26 near The Domain. The business provides physical therapy intervention for orthopedic injuries, concussion management, balance and dizziness, and chronic pain management. The location has certified occupational therapists on hand at 12001 Burnet Road, Ste. G, Austin, and has another location off RM 620. 512-960-4464. www.endeavorrehab.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases

Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

El Arroyo to open second location in New Braunfels in late 2023 at Rockin' R River Rides

Paige and Ellis Winstanley are expanding the El Arroyo business with another location set to open in late 2023 in New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Paige and Ellis Winstanley, the couple behind the famous Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo and its accompanying merchandise line, have partnered with Justin and Sarah Holliday to open a second El Arroyo restaurant at the Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill

Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Teacher Reuse nonprofit opens to reduce out-of-pocket costs for Central Texas teachers

The Teacher Reuse nonprofit opened Aug. 1 at 21009 I-35, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Retired teacher Shelly O’Donnell started The Teacher Reuse, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers and other nonprofits, Aug. 1 at 21009 I-35, Kyle, next to the Hays CISD central administration buildings. The Teacher Reuse is a free resource for teachers throughout Central Texas in need of items for their classrooms and students.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville

(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
