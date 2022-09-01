Paige and Ellis Winstanley are expanding the El Arroyo business with another location set to open in late 2023 in New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Paige and Ellis Winstanley, the couple behind the famous Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo and its accompanying merchandise line, have partnered with Justin and Sarah Holliday to open a second El Arroyo restaurant at the Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO