Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin filmmaker Kat Albert talks about upcoming Lake Travis Film Festival on Sept. 15-18
Kat Albert started the Lake Travis Film Festival in February 2020. (Courtesy Lake Travis Film Festival) Kat Albert is the executive director of the Lake Travis Film Festival, a multiday film screening event featuring a screenwriting masterclass, live table reads, panels, parties and more, but she did not start out in the film industry.
Austin to offer community engagement opportunities for St. Johns site in September
The property has been a redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization target for years. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Community members will have several opportunities to weigh in on plans for the redevelopment of a 19-acre site in St. Johns neighborhood this fall. The city's redevelopment of the site that comprises a former...
Physical therapy company PT Solutions coming soon to Dripping Springs
PT Solutions plans to open in December at the Windmill Center in Dripping Springs. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) PT Solutions, a physical therapy company, is slated to open in December at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Ste. 111, Dripping Springs. Founded in 2003, PT Solutions offers physical therapy services, running analysis,...
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
Artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai in Cedar Park now open and accepting clients
AI consultancy company Macami.ai opened its coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug.2. (Courtesy Unsplash) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence consultancy company Macami.ai began renting coworking space in Cedar Park on Aug. 2. Macami.ai aims to demystify the use of artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and digitization to make...
Endeavor Physical Therapy opens newest location near The Domain
Endeavor Physical Therapy has locations throughout Austin, including two in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Endeavor Physical Therapy) Endeavor Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical and hand therapy clinic, opened July 26 near The Domain. The business provides physical therapy intervention for orthopedic injuries, concussion management, balance and dizziness, and chronic pain management. The location has certified occupational therapists on hand at 12001 Burnet Road, Ste. G, Austin, and has another location off RM 620. 512-960-4464. www.endeavorrehab.com.
Hill Country Ranch Sweet Shop now open in Dripping Springs
Sweets are displayed at Hill Country Ranch Sweet Shop. (Courtesy Hill Country Ranch Sweet Shop) The dessert menu in Dripping Springs is longer now with the opening of Hill Country Ranch Sweet Shop. From the owners behind Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern and The Driftwood Bistro, the sweet shop...
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases
Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
El Arroyo to open second location in New Braunfels in late 2023 at Rockin' R River Rides
Paige and Ellis Winstanley are expanding the El Arroyo business with another location set to open in late 2023 in New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Paige and Ellis Winstanley, the couple behind the famous Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo and its accompanying merchandise line, have partnered with Justin and Sarah Holliday to open a second El Arroyo restaurant at the Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels.
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill
Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
Austin recovers from a scorching summer & Lebowski's Grill keeps the burgers coming
Lebowski's Grill owner Helen Alger prepares a burger. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) If you don’t already know that Lebowski’s Grill operates inside Highland Lanes on Burnet Road, you might miss the sign for the burger joint posted at the corner of the long-time North Austin bowling alley. Even...
Slab BBQ & Beer food truck location in Leander now closed
The Slab BBQ & Beer food truck located at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover in Leander closed at the end of July. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) Slab BBQ & Beer closed its food truck location at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Ste. 160, Cedar Park. The...
Westlake restaurant Marye’s Gourmet Pizza Pub Local thrives after 28 years
Asian Salmon Salad ($20.75): This farmers market salad includes organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, mandarin oranges, grapefruit, organic blueberries, a warm filet of salmon and tamari ginger dressing. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Tucked into the West Lake Court shopping center, Marye’s Gourmet Pizza Pub is a locally owned restaurant...
New Braunfels accepting applications for Arts & Heritage Grants
Approximately $659,000 was allocated by New Braunfels City Council to local arts and heritage programs from the funds collected in 2021. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The city of New Braunfels is accepting applications from tax-exempt, nonprofit arts and heritage organizations for funds collected through the hotel occupancy tax. According...
Nonprofit A Kind Hart lends a hand at financial help in Lake Travis
Amber Hart (left) is the president and founder of A Kind Hart. In her years as a resident and Realtor in the Lake Travis area, Amber Hart said she has seen parts of the community in need of a helping hand. To remedy this, Hart founded the nonprofit organization A...
The Teacher Reuse nonprofit opens to reduce out-of-pocket costs for Central Texas teachers
The Teacher Reuse nonprofit opened Aug. 1 at 21009 I-35, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Retired teacher Shelly O’Donnell started The Teacher Reuse, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers and other nonprofits, Aug. 1 at 21009 I-35, Kyle, next to the Hays CISD central administration buildings. The Teacher Reuse is a free resource for teachers throughout Central Texas in need of items for their classrooms and students.
Alchemy Organic Juice bar and market coming to Dripping Springs
Founder Carly Brown started the juice company after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. (Courtesy Alchemy Organic Juice) Alchemy Organic Juice is set to open a juice bar and small organic market in late 2022 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C101, Dripping Springs. Founded by Carly Brown as...
Georgetown Rec Center to be closed for renovations Sept. 5-11
The Georgetown Recreation Center is a 65,000-square-foot facility that will require expansion to meet population growth. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Recreation Center, located at 1003 N. Austin Ave., will be closed for a week for routine maintenance and upgrades to the center, according to an Aug. 24 announcement.
Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville
(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
