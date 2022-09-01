ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

5 shot in Northern California at house party

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Both Chattooga County and Floyd County were under flash flood warnings. Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:22PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty...
Labor Day Weekend: Hot & muggy conditions continue

Moisture continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley, boosting the overall heat index for our area. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning temperatures felt like low to mid 90s despite actually being in the 80s for most spots. Additional humidity in the atmosphere may allow for thunderstorm development today, especially in the High Desert or local mountains.
