5 shot in Northern California at house party
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb, sheriff’s office says
A Denver woman fell 900 feet to her death Saturday while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received a call from a man just before 8 a.m. Saturday who said he and a hiking party...
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Both Chattooga County and Floyd County were under flash flood warnings. Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker. In California, Joshua Tree National. Park, eastern Riverside County, and the Imperial VAlley. including the city of El Centro. * WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps.
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:22PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty...
Labor Day Weekend: Hot & muggy conditions continue
Moisture continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley, boosting the overall heat index for our area. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning temperatures felt like low to mid 90s despite actually being in the 80s for most spots. Additional humidity in the atmosphere may allow for thunderstorm development today, especially in the High Desert or local mountains.
