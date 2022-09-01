ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

goleopards.com

Field Hockey Defeated by VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The Lafayette field hockey team was defeated by the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. The Leopards are currently 1-3 overall (0-0 PL) and will see one more weekend of play before facing the first Patriot League opponent, American, on Sept. 17. VCU struck...
EASTON, PA
goleopards.com

Volleyball Earns Split in Final Matches of Villanova Classic

VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Lafayette College volleyball team closed out the Villanova Classic with a Saturday split, sweeping New Hampshire (26-24, 25-21, 25-19) before falling to Fairfield in straight sets (23-25, 22-25, 16-25). Match One. Lafayette got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in...
EASTON, PA
goleopards.com

Leopards Open Troxell Era With Shutout Win

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.
EASTON, PA
goleopards.com

Leopards Third Heading Into Final Round of Lagowitz Memorial Invitational

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The first two rounds of the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational have come to a close this evening with Lafayette's Raymond Dennehy leading the way for the Leopards who are in third place in the 14-team field heading into tomorrow's final round. The sophomore Dennehy sits in second...
EASTON, PA

