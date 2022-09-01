EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.

