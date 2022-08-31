Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

Read full article on original website
Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward
The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
Jayland Walker's family calls for City of Akron to stop 're-traumatizing' them following further release of police body camera video of fatal shooting
The family of Jayland Walker, an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio, police at the end of a high-speed chase, has called on the city to stop "re-traumatizing" them following the fresh release of police body camera video from the June 27 shooting.
