Texas State

CBS DFW

Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
KSAT 12

‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby

SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
KWTX

Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens

CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
nbc16.com

Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

