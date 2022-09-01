Read full article on original website
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
Central Texas schools to wear Uvalde CISD colors on 1st day back
As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde's school colors in a show of support.
Evangelical church no longer plans to operate from public school in Mahncke Park, officials say
'SAISD and Garden City Church no longer plan, nor have a formal agreement, to utilize the space at Lamar Elementary,' campus officials said.
Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side
SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side. The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023. The park will be named after Michell...
KSAT 12
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability.
Volunteers turn Jason Landry missing banners into tote bags for fundraiser
The VFW Buda Post 12161 posted on Facebook that neighbors recently made tote bags from two banners that asked for the community's help in locating Jason Landry. Authorities discovered his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling in Dec. 2020, prompting ongoing searches and other efforts to find him.
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
KSAT 12
Two dental clinics report seeing 153 patients at annual Labor Day event
SAN ANTONIO – By daybreak, patients were lined up for the annual Labor of Love event held on Labor Day by Risas Dental & Braces at its two West Side locations. “That speaks volumes right there,” said Dr. David Ryan, who manages the local clinics near Woodlawn Lake and on Culebra Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cease and Desist Letters Issued to North Texas Schools Over ‘In God We Trust' Posters
An Austin-based law firm has issued cease and desist letters to at least four North Texas school districts over “In God We Trust” posters which attorneys claim are not compliant with state law. Under Senate Bill 797, schools are required to display signs or posters bearing the national...
news4sanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
KSAT 12
‘Baby box’ gives parents another option to surrender baby
SAN ANTONIO – Under Texas’ Safe Haven Law, a baby 60 days or younger can be taken to a hospital without facing prosecution. The law requires the parent to give their child to an employee at any designated safe place and tell the person they want to leave the child at a Safe Haven.
KWTX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warning parents about sextortion targeting teens and young adults
CIBOLO, Texas – An increase in reports of sextortion has prompted Cibolo Police Department to issue a warning for parents. Sextortion is a form of online blackmail that involves a victim being threatened or coerced into sending money or explicit images online. “The victim often believes they are communicating...
nbc16.com
Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD investigating ‘highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments’ made during volleyball game
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District is investigating after Canyon High School students allegedly made “highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments” during a volleyball game Friday night. A parent of a Hays High School student, Jennifer Price, shared a post to Facebook Friday night...
Texas Has It’s Own ‘You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day’ Style Rule
Well it's Labor Day and the day should be celebrated in taking some time off of work. Meanwhile I am sitting here writing this, but I want to take a look at one thing that has always driven me nuts with this holiday. Labor day is a day where we're...
Texas Tuition Promise Fund enrollment now open until Feb. 28
— Enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state's prepaid college tuition plan, began Thursday and runs through Feb. 28. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar made the reminder announcement Friday.
